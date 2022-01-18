Norfolk High’s wrestling squad — fresh off the team’s first-ever Heartland Athletic Conference championship — wasn’t about to pass up a chance to put on a show for Panther fans, especially with an opportunity to honor its seniors on Senior Night.
The Panthers, Class A’s third-ranked wrestling squad, improved their dual record to 18-2 while taming the Fremont Tigers 73-6 Tuesday night.
“It’s always good for our seniors to go out on Senior Night with a big win like they had tonight,” Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. “I’m just happy our seniors got to wrestle in front of their crowd, their parents and their fans. It was just exciting for those guys to go out the way they should go out as seniors.”
Norfolk won six of the 10 matches that were contested by pin, two more by a decision and a major decision, while chalking up wins in five other matches by forfeit. The Tigers managed a win in one match — a pin in the 195-pound match.
“The competition, we were hoping, would be a little bit better, but Fremont’s obviously down a little bit this year,” Grey said. “They’ve been on our schedule for years, and usually they give us a pretty decent dual, but tonight it was definitely a mismatch.”
“Our guys went out there and got to work their technique, and a couple guys have a few things to fix,” he said. “But all in all, the team wrestled pretty good tonight.”
The Panthers got things started on the mat with second-period pins by freshman 120-pounder Jesus Monrroy of Sam Abegglen, Calvin Empkey of Derrick Alfaro at 126 and Devan Schmit of Felix Bernal at 138.
Dylan Busch, Norfolk’s 145-pounder, broke the pattern by pinning Kevin Perez at 1:13 in the first period before Emerson Waldow earned an 11-2 major decision over Justin Leon at 160 — recording points for two near falls during the match.
Busch said his season record may be around 18-4, emphasizing that “it doesn’t really matter as long as when it comes to state, I wrestle my best.”
“I think I can do better and work on some things I need to work on,” Busch said. “I’ve wrestled (Perez) before, but he surprised me by getting to my legs. Then I got him in a double-wing, ran it over, and there’s really no way to get out of that if you’ve got it tight.”
Grey thought Busch may have learned the value of wrestling offensively rather than defensively during his match against Perez.
“Busch kind of got himself in some trouble. He likes to let guys in on his legs and wrestle defensively,” Grey said. “When he started wrestling offensively, things started working out — he gets to a take-down and works to a pin. But he’s a great kid and has a lot of potential.”
Jaeden Thompson (20-7 on the season) then contributed a pin in the 170-pound match over Michael Dalton, also in the second period, while Jackson Bos dominated his 220-pound matchup with Ethan Bogenreif by recording five takedowns and two near-falls before pinning Bogenreif in the third period.
“I stuck (Dalton) at the beginning of the year in the second period, and I came back and did it today again,” Thompson said. “My advantage is speed, and I know how to get under tall kids. It’s hard for them to get down to the mat as fast as me. I had a front head-lock, then just ‘chinned him’ — stepped under his leg and flipped him over.”
Grey said Thompson is another freshman who’s been learning from mistakes in preparation for the increasingly important matches of the postseason.
“Jaeden Thompson gets better every time he steps out there; he’s lost a few matches because of freshman mistakes that were happening to him and was a little frustrated,” Grey said. “But I’m really proud of what we saw tonight, because he’s on the right track with things we’ve tried to point out to him.”
Brayden Heffner improved his record to 23-1 when he wrapped up the on-mat competition with a 7-3 decision at 285 pounds against Titus Richardson — giving Heffner a 3-1 edge in the four matches the two have had this season and also some awareness of his opponent’s tendencies.
“He has a lot of forward pressure, and knowing that helped me get to that leg for that snap-down, which helped me score fast in the first period and gave me that edge,” Heffner said. “I felt him coming toward me, I just gave him a quick tap and went for that leg.”
Heffner’s pursuit of his goal of a state championship in his weight class means that “every day I put in extra work after practice to make sure I get that extra work above my opponents.”
“They’re both ranked — No. 2 and 3 — so it’s going to come down to who has the best match down at state as to who’s in the state finals,” Grey said. “Heffner is a good quality senior that wrestles hard and works hard in the practice room. He wants to go out as a state champ — he’s got the potential to be in the state finals.”
Norfolk’s Ryder Kahny (106 pounds), Jesse Lewis (113), Gavin Van Driel (132), Jacob Licking (152), and Kayden Kettler (182) all won by forfeit with the Tigers open in those weights.
“Rylee Hammer, who lost by pin tonight, also lost to that opponent by pin at the HAC tournament last weekend; that kid’s a senior and pretty highly ranked right now, and Hammer is just a freshman,” Grey said. “He got out of position when he left his elbow up high when that guy was shooting on him, and he got put right to his back. He’s got to learn his lesson — it’s not the first time that’s happened to him.”
With the Fremont dual a return to action following the team’s conference championship, Grey said the Panthers enjoyed winning the HAC tournament, “but are by no means satisfied” as the season progresses.
“We’re the second sport in school history to win a HAC title. We knew we had the team to possibly go down there and win it, but Lincoln East was ranked No. 2 and we were ranked No. 3, so we knew they had a really good team,” Grey said. “What it came down to was our guys that wrestled well got into the finals and got bonus points, and our guys that lost earlier wrestled back and got bonus points along the way. It was definitely a total team effort.”
“We just have to focus on not being satisfied, to know where we’re at, but also to know what we have to do to get better,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re peaking at the state tournament.”
The Norfolk girls lost their dual to the Tigers by an unfortunate 31-30 score, which was based on criteria to determine the winner after the team competition ended in a 30-30 tie.
Fremont received a single point based upon having fewer forfeited weight classes — three to the Panthers’ two.
“It’s frustrating to lose by one, but we’ll see them again during the season,” Norfolk girls coach Jeremy Eusterwiemann said. “Overall, we wrestled really well. We lost two matches head-to-head and got pins everywhere else.”
Three Norfolk wrestlers won matches for Norfolk — all by pin. They were Jazmine Haller (114 pounds), who pinned Kathryn Nicholas; Ryllee Hoppe (132), with a pin over Kimberly Vicente-Gonzalez, and Lesly Rodriguez (138), who pinned Sophia Peterson.
Tiearra Pollard and Kayla Bobeldyke both won by forfeit.
Eusterwiemann said he’s pleased for Hoppe, a senior for the Panthers, to have a girls team to compete with and for.
“I’m so excited that she gets to experience this, having a girls team this year,” Eusterwiemann said. “She comes to battle every night and is such a leader for us.”
Hoppe also was excited to compete at home for her team in front of family and friends on Senior Night — and also excited to pin her Fremont opponent.
“It’s amazing. It feels so good to be wrestling your same gender, with teammates, scoring points for our team,” Hoppe said. “When I got out there, my mind was positive, and I got that takedown. I did a cross-face, butcher hold to get the pin.”
Boys results
Norfolk 73, Fremont 6
106: Ryder Kahny, NOR, won by forfeit; 113: Jesse Lewis, NOR, won by forfeit; 120: Jesus Monrroy, NOR, pinned Sam Abegglen, 2:52; 126: Calvin Empkey, NOR, pinned Derrick Alfaro, 3:08; 132: Gavin Van Driel, NOR, won by forfeit; 138: Devan Schmit, NOR, pinned Felix Bernal 2:36; 145: Dylan Busch, pinned Kevin Perez 1:13; 152: Jacob Licking, NOR, won by forfeit; 160: Hudson Waldow, NOR, def. Justin Leon 11-2; 170: Jaeden Thompson, NOR, pinned Michael Dalton 3:18; 182: Kayden Kettler,NOR, won by forfeit; 195: Benny Alfaro, FRE, pinned Rylee Hammer 0:29; 220: Jackson Bos, NOR, pinned Ethan Bogenreif 2:45; 285: Brayden Heffner, NOR, def. Titus Richardson 7-3.
Girls results
Fremont 31, Norfolk 30
100: Kyra Gonzalez, FRE, pinned Divina Torres 1:37; 107: Morgan Brahmer, FRE, won by forfeit; 114: Jazmin Haller, NOR, pinned Kathryn Nicholas 0:18; 120: Tiearra Pollard, NOR, won by forfeit; 126: Kylie Sullivan, FRE, pinned Victoria Maxey 0:55; 132: Ryllee Hoppe, NOR, pinned Kimberly Vicente-Gonzalez 0:35; 138: Lesly Rodriguez, NOR, pinned Sophia Peterson 0:27; 145: Kayla Bobeldyke, NOR, won by forfeit; 152: Double forfeit; 165: Double forfeit; 185: Eny Bravo-Torcios, FRE, won by forfeit; 235: Elayna Moackler, FRE, won by forfeit.