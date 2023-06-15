For the 30th consecutive year, the Norfolk Daily News is honoring city athletes who have excelled on the field, off the field and in the classroom by recognizing student-athletes of the year.
Starting in 1994, the most outstanding girl and boy student-athletes from Norfolk High and Norfolk Catholic received the honors. Students from Lutheran High Northeast have been recognized since 1999.
Six more of those impressive young women and men are being honored this year.
The six city student-athletes are chosen by their school’s activities or athletic directors.
This year, the Daily News is pleased to honor six more student athletes, all seniors. They are: Cameryn Skiff and Jackson Bos of Norfolk High; Channatee Robles and Kade Pieper of Norfolk Catholic; and Mia Wiederin and Carson Anderson of Lutheran High Northeast.
Bos is a two-time winner as Norfolk High’s boys student-athlete of the year. The other five are first-time winners for their schools.
Norfolk High
Cameryn Skiff
Parents Matt and Angie Skiff
Sports participation
Volleyball, basketball, track
Fall plans
University of South Dakota to study nursing
GPA: 3.99
Sports highlights
Three-year letter winner in track and two-year letter winner in volleyball and basketball.
Heartland Athletic Conference all-academic team in basketball.
Named team most valuable player in track.
Academic/extracurricular
Finished 14th in class of 326.
Health Science Career Academy.
Jackson Bos
Parents Dave and Corrine Bos
Sports participation
Football, wrestling, track
Fall plans
Wayne State College to play football
GPA: 3.96
Sports highlights
Class A state wrestling runner-up at 220 pounds.
Finished fifth in shot put and ninth in discus at Class A state track and field.
Selected for Shrine Bowl and Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.
Academic/extracurricular
Finished 28th in class of 326.
National Wrestling Coaches Association & Marine Corps Scholar All-American Award.
Norfolk Catholic High School
Channatee Robles
Parent Jill Robles
Sports participation
Volleyball, basketball, track
Fall plans
Wayne State College to play volleyball
GPA: 2.89
Sports highlights
Two-time all-state selection in volleyball.
Named to Daily News Class D Elite Eight her senior year.
Helped lead Knights to Class D1 state championship match and a 30-5 record.
Placed fifth in Class C high jump at state track and field meet.
Kade Pieper
Parents Dennis and Carrie Pieper
Sports participation
Football, basketball, track
Fall plans
University of Iowa to play football
GPA: 3.94
Sports highlights
Dominant all-state lineman who led the Knights to a Class C2 football state championship and a 13-0 record.
Broke Class C state record in the shot put with a throw of 65 feet, 3.5 inches.
Starting post who helped Norfolk Catholic qualify for the Class C2 basketball state tournament.
Lutheran High Northeast
Mia Wiederin
Parents Mike and Karri Wiederin
Sports participation
Volleyball, basketball, soccer
Fall plans
Concordia University
to play basketball
GPA: 3.51
Sports highlights
Scoring school-record 1,182 career points.
Hitting a 3-pointer to send game against Homer into overtime.
Academic/extracurricular
FBLA
Student council
Carson Anderson
Parents Josh and Jackie Anderson
Sports participation
Football, basketball, baseball
Fall plans
MidAmerica Nazarene University to play baseball
GPA: 3.47
Sports highlights
Perfect fielding percentage his senior year.
Infield single to extend inning in Norfolk High’s win over Papillion-La Vista South.
Academic/extracurricular
Help with youth baseball camp
4-H
Norfolk High past winners
Boys
2023 Jackson Bos
2022 Jackson Bos
2021 Kallan Herman
2020 Tyler Wilson
2019 Connor Clayton
2018 M.J. Montgomery
2017 Lane McCallum
2016 Lane McCallum
2015 Lane McCallum
2014 Taylor Reedy
2013 Kyle Temple
2012 Jalen Bradley
2011 Garrett Johnson
2010 Brady Lollman
2009 Lance Lawson
2008 Nate Olson
2007 Brett Shively
2006 Jared Schuurmans
2005 Adam Blaylock
2004 Jaron Dock
2003 Josh Jorgensen
2002 Christian Ohl
2001 Robbie Kubr
2000 Brandon Cleveland
1999 Luke Olson
1998 Luke Olson
1997 Troy Longe
1996 Craig Rumsey
1995 Curtis Miller
1994 Bryon Korth
Girls
2023 Cameryn Skiff
2022 Erin Schwanebeck
2021 Annika Harthoorn
2020 Anden Baumann
2019 Gabby Ruth
2018 Taylor Stoltz
2017 Jenna Jochum
2016 Breanna Harthoorn
2015 Jaycee Bradley
2014 Chelsea Johnson
2013 Jaycee Bradley
2012 Marissa Moore
2011 Melissa Parks
2010 Emilee Aschoff
2009 Melissa Parks
2008 Melissa Parks
2007 Nicole Johnson
2006 Jamie Oestreich
2005 Kelli Lollman
2004 Mallory Lahm
2003 Mallory Lahm
2002 Mallory Lahm
2001 Tessa Clare
2000 Becky Olson
1999 Sarah Rollman
1998 Lindsay Koch
1997 Jenny Redlinger
1996 Amy Meisinger
1995 Denise Koziol
1994 Melanie Kroger
Norfolk Catholic High School past winners
Boys
2023 Kade Pieper
2022 Ben Hammond
2021 Jackson Clausen
2020 Wyatt Smydra
2019 Dylan Kautz
2018 Ethan Piper
2017 Jonah Heng
2016 David Engelhaupt
2015 Nathan Boyle
2014 Matt Miller
2013 Riley Knake
2012 Jordan Bellar
2011 Ethan Brozek
2010 Jarren Heng
2009 Jarren Heng
2008 Keaton Knake
2007 Justin Heng
2006 Ben LaCrosse
2005 Tyler Sudbeck
2004 Josh Schulte
2003 Matt Mejstrik
2002 Mark Brungardt
2001 Mark Brungardt
2000 Dusty Keiser
1999 Paul Hughes Jr.
1998 Paul Hughes Jr.
1997 Matt Brewer
1996 Greg Juracek
1995 Chris Bloomquist
1994 Bill Lafleur
Girls
2023 Channatee Robles
2022 Saylor Fischer
2021 Mary Fennessy
2020 Anna Kassmeier
2019 Hayden Wolf
2018 Jordan Peitz
2017 Alex Anderson
2016 Maddie Love
2015 Geena Piper
2014 Joelle Heng
2013 Michaela Barry
2012 Amy Miller
2011 Erin Anderson
2010 Cali Bellar
2009 Cali Bellar
2008 Nicole Brungardt
2007 Nicole Brungardt
2006 Nicole Brungardt
2005 Nicole Brungardt
2004 Lindsey Bayer
2003 Lindsey Bayer
2002 Melissa Wehrle
2001 Sarah Vrbicky
2000 Sarah Vrbicky
1999 Kathie Barrett
1998 Jenny Lange
1997 Jenny Lange
1996 Jenny Lange
1995 Jenny LaCrosse
1994 Stacy Unger
Lutheran High Northeast past winners
Boys
2023 Carson Anderson
2022 Keaton Ranslem
2021 Grant Colligan
2020 Ben Gebhardt
2019 Connor Wilcox
2018 Seth Knapp
2017 Hunter Spier
2016 Ryan Brand
2015 Nate Stolze
2014 Ryan Freudenburg
2013 Kenny Blank
2012 Kyle Meyer
2011 Kyle Meyer
2010 Jordan Coolidge
2009 Jordan Coolidge
2008 Stephen Sunderman
2007 Porter Birtell
2006 Porter Birtell
2005 Jared Michaels
2004 Jared Oswald
2003 Jared Oswald
2002 Zach Riley
2001 Stephen Caretto
2000 Josh Cherington
1999 Adam Kurtz
Girls
2023 Mia Wiederin
2022 Mia Furst
2021 Chloe Spence
2020 Becca Gebhardt
2019 Alexa Ames
2018 Samantha Friedrich
2017 Madison Suckstorf
2016 Samantha Wolff
2015 Arianna Rathke
2014 Megan Gebhardt
2013 Mandi Uecker
2012 Kelsey Dinkel
2011 Karissa Blank
2010 Karissa Blank
2009 Karissa Blank
2008 Amber Skoglund
2007 Valerie Schick
2006 Kelsey Freudenburg
2005 Kelsey Freudenburg
2004 Kelsey Freudenburg
2003 Cassie Moenning
2002 Becky Masters
2001 Becky Masters
2000 René Dinkel
1999 René Dinkel