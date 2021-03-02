Six area teams to battle in C1, C2

Northeast and North Central Nebraska’s top two Class C schools are among the favorites to bring home state-championship hardware from the 2021 girls state tournament, which gets underway on Wednesday at venues across Lincoln.
No. 1 North Bend Central is back to defend its Class C1 state championship and Crofton returns, looking for its ninth state title but first since 2016 after finishing second and third the past two years.
Coach Aaron Sterup’s North Bend squad returned three starters and is led by the Emanuel sisters (Sydney and Kaitlyn), along with senior Cierra Kluthe.
The Tigers have an opening-round showdown with 23-1 Broken Bow at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“They play a wide-open, pressure-style game and have some great athletes,” Sterup said.
Winnebago is the only other area side in the Class C1 tourney. Coach Treivan Bear’s 15-10 Indians shocked the state on Friday when they, as a No. 16 seed, knocked off top-seeded Malcolm 51-49 on the Clippers’ home court.
“In the earlier season, most of our losses were caused by one bad quarter,” Bear said.
“This humbled us — made us realize that if we wanted to make noise when it mattered, we’d have to really earn it. And we feel that we have.”
Keisha Snyder leads the Indians by averaging 19 points and 13 rebounds per game.
Winnebago will open its C1 tournament run against 21-2 Grand Island Central Catholic at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at PBA.
“We aren’t intimidated by their record,” Bear said. “Getting here was one goal. Winning it all is the next.”
Area teams make up half of the Class C2 bracket. Crofton is 23-3 and has won 11 straight. All have been by at least 20 points with the exception of a 12-point triumph over fellow state qualifier Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the final of the Mid-State Conference tournament.
Warriors coach Aaron Losing said his team has been steadily improving all season. “We faced some great competition after the moratorium and throughout the month of January,” he said. “All of those difficult experiences can help us when tough opponents arise down in Lincoln.”
Senior post Lacey Sprakel averages 18 points and six rebounds per contest for the Warriors.
Crofton is the top seed and has drawn No. 8 Centennial (23-2) for an 11 a.m. tip at Lincoln Southeast.
“Centennial will present challenges for us with their height across the board and their aggressiveness,” Losing said. “They have a senior-led team that will be hungry to have success and will compete at a high level."
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur is peaking at the right time after winning the East Husker Conference tournament last month.
“We faced some struggles at the beginning of the year; we had some injuries that set us back,” coach Rod Peters said.
“As the season went along, we got to being healthy and we started playing better. I think the early struggles made us focus and work harder, and that has really helped get to where we are at today.”
Caragan Tietz leads BRLD by scoring 15 points per game while Jordan Snyder pulls down seven rebounds per contest.
The 20-4 Wolverines will face 24-2 Wood River in a 4 p.m. showdown at Southeast.
The other two area teams in Class C2 will face one another when 23-3 Guardian Angels locks horns with 19-4 Ponca in a 6:30 showdown at Southeast.
Unfortunately, GACC will be without leading scorer Brenna Rief (16 points per game), who injured her knee in the subdistrict.
“Without Brenna we will have to rely a lot on our defense to be competitive.” coach Jerry Stracke said.
In Rief's absence, the Bluejays will undoubtedly turn to Sophia Hass, who is averaging nine points and six rebounds per game.
Defending Class C2 state runner-up Ponca is back in the capital city looking to bring home the big trophy this time.
Coach Bob Hayes said the Indians hit a rough spot right after Christmas.
“We lost to some good teams and learned a lot,” he said. We’ve had to rely on our defense lately because we haven’t been shooting the ball all that well, but I think we’re starting to come out of it.”
Ashlyn Kingsbury and Samantha Ehlers lead a balanced scoring attack as both average 12 points per game. Ehlers also averages nine rebounds.