NDN logo

WISNER — A multi-year search for a suitable location for a new water tower in Wisner has settled on a third site that was agreed upon at a special hearing Monday evening.

No one from the public was on hand to either present arguments or express agreement, as the city council voted unanimously to purchase a .62-acre plot of land northeast of the city. This will be the third and final tract of land to be considered for placement of the tower.

The land was purchased from a longtime Wisner family, the Kanes: Dan Kane, Terry and Antoinette Kane, and Jerry Kane Jr. and is north of and adjacent to another property recently considered that belonged to Gary and Marge Bellar.

The elevation of the Kane property is lower than the Bellar property, such that construction of the tower on the Kane land will require additional height, plus extra piping. However, Wisner Mayor Chad Dixon was quick to note that the cost of the land is less than the Bellar land would have been, so the final costs will be only slightly higher than they would have been had the tower been erected on the Bellar property.

The city plans to set the tower as far to the east as possible from the road, so that fencing may not be required to separate the tower from traffic.

An easement from McGuire Hampshire Farms Inc. also was approved unanimously to obtain access to the property.

The tank will be painted white, with a band between the lower stand and tank painted in fairway green, similar to the Gator green of Wisner-Pilger Schools. Lettering at the top spelling out Wisner also will be in green.

Tags

In other news

Wear masks and be cautious

Wear masks and be cautious

I agree that people should not partake in trick-or-treating this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a multitude of reasons. We want the pandemic to go away, and it will not go away unless we all wear masks and be cautious. Another reason we shouldn’t have it is because doorbells, doors, a…

Halloween while heeding the CDC’s regulations

Halloween while heeding the CDC’s regulations

It’s that time of year once again. Pumpkins are being massacred and scaring half the life out of your friends and family is once more acceptable. You know what I’m talking about. It’s almost Halloween. The one day of the year where you can be someone else for one night and get paid for it in…

Keep the memories going

Keep the memories going

“Trick or treat.” What? You’re telling me the CDC is recommending that people shouldn’t partake in trick-or-treating this year due to COVID-19? Trick or treating has been around since 1927 and this activity for young children should not be put on hold because of COVID-19. This activity is a …

To trick or treat or not to trick or treat, that is the question

To trick or treat or not to trick or treat, that is the question

This year, yet again another beloved activity is falling to the most hated disease of COVID. Yes, that is right, Halloween is at stake. Trick or treating is a beloved Halloween activity where young kids dress up in costumes, grab their favorite bucket, and go door to door and say “trick or t…

With coronavirus, there are no treats for Halloween

With coronavirus, there are no treats for Halloween

As much as I would love for kids to be able to trick or treat this year, it’s just not a COVID-19 friendly activity. Kids obviously need to be kids, but it’s not worth risking people’s health just to give children a sugar rush. Sure, everyone could wear masks, but what about the adults that …

Celebrate Halloween safely

Celebrate Halloween safely

If I’m being honest, Halloween is my favorite holiday, and surprisingly it isn’t because of the candy, costumes or scary stories. Instead, I love Halloween because I get to connect and network with my whole community.