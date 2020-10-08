Sisters work together to show birds at fair

This was it, this was the year that both Graham Sisters were going to be in 4-H. Stella was finally a official 4-H’er after years of watching her big sister, Maddy. She finally got her time to shine and take in the fair like one of the big kids. Stella never envisioned her first year in 2020 wouldn’t be a year like any others, but this unique year didn’t detour the Graham sisters drive to have a successful year.
“We couldn’t control what was happening around us but we can definitely control how we react to this, and we can continue to work hard with our projects with positive attitudes” said Maddy.
Their main focus was chickens and ducks, which takes a little more time than one would think. Research on the breed, taming and grooming your birds takes time.
“With a lot of things being canceled, we had a lot more time to practice with our birds,” said Stella.
The Graham girls did well at the Cedar County Fair. As it wasn’t quite the same, they enjoyed being able to showcase their hard work and see their friends for the day.
Maddy and Stella feel 4-H has taught them about giving your best and working hard to get there. They both are making plans to make the 2021 Cedar County Fair even better and checking into what other breeds of chickens they want to start raising.