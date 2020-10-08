Editor's Note

The following story originally appeared in the Oct. 5, 2020, 4-H special edition.

This was it, this was the year that both Graham Sisters were going to be in 4-H. Stella was finally a official 4-H’er after years of watching her big sister, Maddy. She finally got her time to shine and take in the fair like one of the big kids. Stella never envisioned her first year in 2020 wouldn’t be a year like any others, but this unique year didn’t detour the Graham sisters drive to have a successful year.

“We couldn’t control what was happening around us but we can definitely control how we react to this, and we can continue to work hard with our projects with positive attitudes” said Maddy.

Their main focus was chickens and ducks, which takes a little more time than one would think. Research on the breed, taming and grooming your birds takes time.

“With a lot of things being canceled, we had a lot more time to practice with our birds,” said Stella.

The Graham girls did well at the Cedar County Fair. As it wasn’t quite the same, they enjoyed being able to showcase their hard work and see their friends for the day.

Maddy and Stella feel 4-H has taught them about giving your best and working hard to get there. They both are making plans to make the 2021 Cedar County Fair even better and checking into what other breeds of chickens they want to start raising.

4-H cover

Tags

In other news

+3
Sisters work together to show birds at fair

Sisters work together to show birds at fair

This was it, this was the year that both Graham Sisters were going to be in 4-H. Stella was finally a official 4-H’er after years of watching her big sister, Maddy. She finally got her time to shine and take in the fair like one of the big kids. Stella never envisioned her first year in 2020…

+2
4-H'er shares experience with public speaking

4-H'er shares experience with public speaking

I am a member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club. This year I submitted a Public Speaking Announcement (PSA) to the Madison County Fair contest. A PSA is a way of sharing your experiences in 4-H and promoting it to others.

+2
Showing sheep a new adventure

Showing sheep a new adventure

This was my first year showing sheep. I showed two market lambs. I had a blast doing it. When I first brought them home they were not tame at all. I was really excited because I have always wanted to show sheep.

+2
It's a blessing to have something to focus on

It's a blessing to have something to focus on

I am 18 years old. I am the sixth of nine kids. I have been homeschooled my whole life and I graduated from high school this past spring. I have been involved in Madison County 4-H since first grade. I loved being involved with 4-H because it encouraged me to think outside the box when worki…

+2
Tunes help bring people together

Tunes help bring people together

When I chose to do the 4-H citizenship project this year, I never pictured the way it would turn out. But as the year went on, I could envision 2020 and my project differently. This year has helped us to see things differently. It has also made us think about how and what we can do to make t…

+2
Painting to pass the time

Painting to pass the time

I am a first-grader with the Newman Huskers 4-H Club. My mom had me do the paint-by-number project as a way to fill my time when COVID-19 first started. It was fun doing the painting.