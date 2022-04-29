So many garage sales, so little time. That was definitely my takeaway after last weekend’s Bargain Buyway, which was on my agenda as my sister flew out from Maryland to partake of any Sandhills goodies she could snag. (Of course, at least part of the reason for her trip was to spend time with me, but I’m not sure which part was the No. 1 reason. …)
I wish I could say that we counted the actual number of garage sales that we patronized, but we were too busy going to them to take time to check them off in the Bargain Buyway guidebook. And, in any event, the guidebook did not list every available garage sale: Many people set up garage sales in conjunction with the event but did not buy a listing in the guidebook.
While I was studying the guidebook for the next garage sale on our route, my sister, with her garage sale eagle eye, was spotting all of the signs for pop-up garage sales — and urging me to detour from my carefully planned itinerary.
I can definitely attest, though, that the number of garage sales I patronized in three days exceeded exponentially the number of garage sales that I’d patronized in my entire life.
Although I laugh at my sister’s somewhat crazed desire to go garage saling, I have more of an understanding of the attraction after last weekend.
In addition to the entertainment value of seeing unusual items and socializing with people, garage sales are a great place to find bargains. Quality kids’ toys and puzzles can be purchased for a pittance. Board games, too, are über-inexpensive.
Although clothes are often worn-looking and stained, there are awesome deals if you’re willing to sift through the piles. I found three pairs of new gloves for my husband for 50 cents each. He was impressed enough that he stopped (at least temporarily) using the term “garbage sale.”
One of my best finds was a booster seat — just like the one I kept from when my kids were little. This booster seat has since been discontinued, and comparable products — ones that have a detachable tray and are foldable for storage and travel — are not nearly as well-built and roomy.
And so, when I ran across the twin to my booster seat, I was thrilled because I wanted one for my daughter-in-law. My sister, being the professional garage saler, jumped right in:
“How much do you want for this?” she asked.
“How much would you pay?” asked the gentleman. He had no idea with whom he was dealing.
“How about a dollar?” responded my sister.
He hesitated. “That seems kind of chintzy,” he said.
And, yet, he knew he’d made a mistake by allowing her to take the lead in the negotiations — so one dollar is what he took.
In addition to not knowing how many sales we took in, I also don’t know how many miles we traveled. Considering the gas prices, perhaps that’s just as well. I can tell you, though, that we hit an impressive number of towns. Our weekend was abbreviated as my sister had to get back for work, but we took in a few early sales on Thursday, covered a humongous circular route on Friday and garage saled our way back to the airport on Saturday.
After the weekend, I was exhausted, vowing not to go to another garage sale for a very, very long time.
My sister? She arrived home in Maryland a little before midnight on Saturday. On Sunday, she got up early — and headed to a garage sale.
Readers may contact Sybramt at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.