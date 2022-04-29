Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Nebraska, including the following counties, Madison and Platte. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 745 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 5 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Newman Grove, Lindsay, Humphrey and Cornlea. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&