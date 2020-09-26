Norfolk coach Tom Olson hoped to ignite a spark in the Panthers by opening the game with a successful onside kick.
After three offensive plays netted no yardage, he then ordered up a fake punt on fourth and 10 from midfield in the form of a direct snap to Cale Wacker, who rambled 27 yards to the Fremont 21.
Five plays later, quarterback Kaden Ternus completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Lammers, and Norfolk had a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
Unfortunately, the Tigers scored the next 48 points, buoyed by the passing of Carter Sintek, who shredded the Panthers’ defense by completing 19 of 26 throws for 339 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers as Fremont defeated Norfolk 48-7.
“We put a team on the field tonight that wasn’t very well prepared; we had way too many mistakes, missed assignments and dropped passes,” Olson said. “We played poorly fundamentally.”
Norfolk gave up the ball twice on interceptions and twice more on fumbles during the game, but Fremont might have felt the same way about its mistakes in the first half. The Tigers accumulated more than 65 yards in penalties, four of them 15-yarders, and two of those negated a 33-yard reception by Drew Sellon at the Panthers’ 5-yard line and an interception by Jax Sorensen inside Norfolk’s 30.
However, when the Fremont offense was good, it was very good. The Tigers’ first touchdown was a simple swing pass in the flat that Toby Brudigan took 66 yards down the sideline to tie the score at 7 after one quarter.
“Offensively, we did a really good job; we had some opportunities and got the ball in the end zone when we needed to,” Fremont coach Lee Jennings said. “The kids played well.”
Sintek started the season as the backup quarterback but took over in Fremont’s season opener after starter Jack Cooper was injured on the second series .
“Carter, our quarterback, does a really good job of managing things; we have pieces kind of all over the place, and the kids work hard for him,” he said. “(After Cooper’s injury), we told Carter, ‘It’s your team now,’ and he’s done a great job.”
In the second period, Fremont added a 36-yard field goal by Kaedon Thomsen, then tuned up its running game, with Micah Moore contributing 49 yards on the ground and setting up Sintek’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Conner Richmond. That increased the Tigers’ lead to 17-7 before a well-executed “two-minute drill” moved the ball into field goal range again as Thomsen added a 31-yarder to end the half with Fremont up 20-7.
Norfolk’s best chance to recapture some momentum was a goal-line stand midway through the third period.
After Fremont moved from its own 48 to the Norfolk 5 on seven plays — converting a fourth and 3, as well as a third and 7 along the way — the Panthers’ defense ended the drive by stopping Moore on four straight carries.
But then, after Norfolk lost a fumble on its first offensive play after taking over at the 2, it returned the ball to the Tigers at the Panthers’ 1-yard line. Moore scored and the Fremont lead increased to 27-7.
“I thought the defense was playing hard and trying to get some things done, but after a while, you just can’t keep doing it,” Olson said. “We hold them on a goal-line stand and then give it back to them on the very next play.”
Fremont forced another punt on the Panthers’ next possession, then added another long touchdown play when Sintek found Dawson Glause behind the Norfolk secondary to go ahead 34-7.
Fremont’s defense ended the next three Norfolk possessions with an interception by Brudigan, a fumble recovery by Zane Bear and a blocked punt by Ryan Yost. The Tigers’ offense converted those opportunities into 14 more points on another Sintek touchdown pass to Sellon of 16 yards and a career-first touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Hudson Cunnings to Brady Millard that covered 22 yards with just under eight minutes left to finalize Fremont’s 48-7 win.
With the help of Wacker’s 27 yards on the fake punt, Norfolk had 93 rushing yards in the first half but added just 21 more in the second half. The Panthers managed only the 7 first-half passing yards from the Ternus completion in seven attempts but added 65 yards — primarily on quarterback Jace Mohr’s 7 of 14 effort —after halftime.
“Jace is back from injury and practiced a little bit this week, so when I wanted to throw the ball, I put him in there in the second half to get him some reps for this coming week,” Olson said.
Next up for the Panthers is a trip to Lincoln on Thursday to face Lincoln Southwest.
“The kids are not trying to make mistakes; that’s the thing that’s frustrating to me,” Olson said. “They’re giving us a great effort, but we’ve lost four in a row now and have given up a lot of points.
“I could see last week that our psyche was bruised from the games we’ve lost. Our schedule is a monster for this group of kids.”
Fremont (3-1) 7 13 14 14 — 48
Norfolk (1-4) 7 0 0 0 — 7
Scoring summary
First quarter
N: Brayden Lammers 7 pass from Kaden Ternus (Jake Licking kick), 9:12.
F: Jax Sorensen 66 pass from Carter Sintek (Kaeden Thomsen kick), 7:26.
Second quarter
F: Thomsen 36 field goal, 10:44.
F: Conner Richmond 20 pass from Sintek (Thomsen kick), 5:27.
F: Thomsen 31 field goal, :57.
Third quarter
F: Micah Moore 1 run (Thomsen kick), 4:57.
F: Dawson Glause 60 pass from Sintek (Thomsen kick), 2:35.
Fourth quarter
F: Drew Sellon 16 pass from Sintek (Thomsen kick), 9:23.
F: Brady Millard 22 pass from Hudson Cunnings (Thomsen kick), 7:47.