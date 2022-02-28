HOWELLS — In November, Howells-Dodge and Stromsburg Cross County faced off for the state football championship in Class D1, with the Jaguars prevailing and bringing home their first title since consolidating nearly a decade ago.
On Monday, the two sides faced off for the chance to go back to Lincoln, this time for the boys state basketball tournament as members of Class C2.
Much like that morning at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, the Jaguars would be the ones celebrating as they defeated the Cougars 63-47 to win the C2-7 district final.
“These guys felt like there’s unfinished business,” coach Kevin Janata said. “I know it’s a new class, new team, new journey, but they deserve to be back down and they’ve earned this so I’m proud of them.”
In that state football title game, Blake Sindelar forced a fumble in the first quarter that ultimately gave Howells-Dodge momentum it would never let go of.
In the district final, he led the Jaguars with 32 points, shooting 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and making 15 of his 22 free-throw attempts.
“We just came out with that energy, the whole team did,” Sindelar said. “I show up in big moments and I take the pressure and so did my teammates.
“We came out, got a good start and that drove us through the whole game.”
With Cross County up by one with 6 minutes, 23 seconds remaining, Sindelar hit 3s to start and end an 8-0 run.
Cory Hollinger scored Cross County’s next 11 points on his own, but the Jaguars continued to stay hot from beyond the arc. Sindelar hit one more while Gavin Nelson — who was second on the team with 16 points — hit three of his own as part of a 6-for-10 day from downtown. As a result, the black and green led 29-21.
In the eyes of Janata, Nelson’s big day on 3-pointers was the result of extra work put in the night before the game. At 10:30 p.m., the senior texted his coach asking him to open the gym so he could work on his shooting.
“I was a little irritated that he texted me so late, but in the end, I think it was worth it,” Janata said. “I’ll open the gym for him at 6:45 (a.m.) if he’s going to shoot like that.”
Another 3 by Nelson helped the Jaguars make it a 10-point game with 5:30 left in the third. However, two more drives to the hoop by Hollinger and a 3 from Haiden Hild helped the Cougars stay in it.
Tanner Hollinger opened the final eight minutes with a 3-pointer and Hild made a two to make it 45-38 with 5:46 to go. Less than 10 seconds later, Nelson hit his sixth and final 3 of the night and R.J. Bayer made a basket to put the game out of reach.
Cross County entered Monday allowing just 34.8 points per game. The 63 it surrendered set the mark for the most points it gave up in a game all season.
Still, Cross County made the Jaguars fight for a lot of buckets early. Oftentimes passes were tough to make and a hand was usually right in their face. However, Janata made sure they were ready for this.
“When we practice shots, he’s got a noodle he’s waving in front of us,” Sindelar said. “Concentration’s the key, so that helped us out.”
Howells-Dodge begins the state tournament with the quarterfinal round on Monday, March 7, at Lincoln Northeast High School. Time and opponent have yet to be determined.
C2-7 DISTRICT BOYS FINAL
Cross County 7 14 12 14 — 47
Howells-Dodge 15 14 12 22 — 63
STROMSBURG CROSS COUNTY (23-4): Tanner Hollinger 1-3 0-0 3; Haiden Hild 3-8 0-0 8; Damon Mickey 4-6 1-2 10; Cory Hollinger 9-12 3-3 21; Carter Seim 1-2 0-1 2; Hayden Allen 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-38 4-6 47.
HOWELLS-DODGE (23-3): Lance Brester 1-4 0-0 2; Aiden Meyer 1-1 0-0 2; Gavin Nelson 5-6 1-2 16; R.J. Bayer 3-7 3-5 7; Blake Sindelar 7-11 15-22 32; Aandy Dominguez 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 18-35 21-31 63.