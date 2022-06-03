It was another night of scoring, scoring and more scoring at the 37th annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star boys basketball game on Friday night at the Cox Activities Center as the light team defeated the Dark team 103-95.
Blake Sindelar of Howells-Dodge led Light with 19 points and earned the team’s Most Valuable Player Award. Kamari Moore of Norfolk was Dark’s MVP with a game-high 34 points.
“We just came out, wanted to have some fun and we were hitting some shots and having fun and that’s how we came out on top today,” Sindelar said of his team’s effort.
What’s more for him was the chance to play alongside — and against — teammates from the Nebraska D-League, a program that develops the skills of youth basketball players all over the state.
“A bunch of us played back in the day on D-League,” he said. “And to come together and play one last time before we call it quits is pretty awesome.”
With the game tied 2-2 less than a minute into the first quarter, Light went on a 15-5 run to make it 17-7 with three minutes, 46 seconds remaining. That’s when Moore scored the next weight points for Dark to get them back in it. As the teams traded baskets, Moore hit a three at the buzzer to get them within one.
Preston Burbach of Norfolk Catholic put Dark up 27-26 on a drive to the hoop with 9:37 left in the second quarter. However, Aidan Hedstrom of O’Neill St. Mary’s hit a two of his own to put light back on top just seconds later.
The teams exchanged baskets for the next few minutes with Light maintaining its lead. Then Evan Haisch of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Tate Thompson of O’Neill St. Mary’s each hit a three followed by a two from Sindelar to make it 45-35 with 4:52 in the period.
Moore would go on to score the Dark team’s last 10 points of the first half, including a three with 14 second sleft. However, Brandon Bartos and Tanner Walling of Wayne kept the Light team ahead with some shooting of their own. Barrios hit two threes and Walling hit one at the buzzer.
Haisch and Sindelar each hit a three right out of the gate to start the third quarter. The Light team then used a 19-9 run over the next several minutes to extend their lead and eventually make it 86–72 heading into the final eight minutes.
A pair of twos from Adam Everitt of O’Neill St. Mary’s kept the Light team chugging right along. Burbach and his Norfolk Catholic teammate Ben Hammond got Dark going one and two two-pointers, respectively.
The scoring continued coming in droves on both sides, but Light kept Dark out of arms reach for the rest of the night.
“I’m really happy for them, I think they get along great,” coach Kenny Blank of Lutheran High Northeast said. “It was a good, fun practice and then seeing them kind of joke around and have some fun up there was good.”
Blank felt that practice time was great for his team to get to know each other a little bit more.
“With only one practice, you’re not going to do a lot,” he said. “So just to get a little bit of a feel for each other and I think that kind of showed tonight.
NORTHEAST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR BOYS BASKETBALL GAME
Dark 25 20 27 23 — 95
Light 26 28 32 17 — 103
DARK: Brennen Kelley, 2 0-0 4; Kamari Moore, 13 0-0 33; Tate Thoene, 4 0-0 8; Preston Burbach, 3 0-0 7; Armando Villa, 2 0-0 5; Ben Hammond, 6 0-0 14; Ryan Schmit, 2 0-0 5; Jason Sjuts, 1 0-0 2; Jacob Sjuts, 1 2-2 4; Tanner Pfeifer, 6 0-0 13; Total, 40 2-2 95
LIGHT: Tate Thompson, 1 0-0 3; Trystan Scott, 3 0-0 8; Cort McKewon, 2 0-0 5; Brandon Bartos, 4 0-0 12; Adam Everitt, 4 0-0 9; Charlie Schroeder, 6 0-0 12; Colton Wright, 2 0-0 4; Evan Haisch, 5 0-0 13; Blake Sindelar, 8 0-0 19; Aidan Hedstrom, 5 0-0 13; Tanner Walling, 2 0-2 5; Total, 42 2-4 103.