OMAHA – Alexus Sindelar may have saved her best for last.
On the final lap of her high school running career, the Pierce senior moved up from seventh to second place in the Class B 1,600-meter run at the state track and field meet on Thursday at Burke Stadium.
That allowed Sindelar to finish as the runner-up in 5:21.44 to break her personal record by seven seconds and set the school record by 0.11 seconds.
“I think it means the world to me,” said Sindelar of breaking the school mark of 5:21.55 set by Stacie Koehler in 1999. “Oh my gosh, this year has been up and down. I have this journal and I wrote, ‘I feel like every time I take two steps forward, I take 10 steps back.’
“To be able to come out here today on the second day -- I know my knee probably hates me right now – and to do what I did PRing by seven seconds, that’s huge for me. I’ve been in a physical and mental battle (since tearing an ACL) in February of last year.”
But what meant most to Sindelar about her second-place performance was that it gave Pierce key points in the team race.
The Bluejays finished tied third with Arlington with 47 points. Elkhorn North was first with 79.5 and Bennington second with 55.5.
“We’re Class B, but we’re one of the smallest schools,” Sindelar said. “We have 17 kids (competing at the state meet), and that’s girls and boys combined. That’s not a lot to use to get points, but we have good competitors who will fight for those placings. A lot of us PRed over the last two days.”
York’s Kassidy Stuckey held a healthy lead entering the final lap of the 1,600 en route to winning in 5:14.96.
But how things would shake up behind her was up in the air. Six runners were closely packed in second through seventh place with Sindelar at the end of that group heading into the final 400.
“I think I got to the fourth lap and I almost got tripped,” she said. “I thought, no, this is going to happen to me. I tried to get around and every time I took a curve, I was basically running in the third lane.
“But I think I hit 300 meters to go and I felt like I had a lot of energy. I knew I came out slow and I had to give everything I had left for my last race of my senior year. I gave it all I had.”
She said taking a different mental approach helped her endure a challenging season and exit the state meet with three medals, adding to those she claimed in the 3,200 and 4x800 on Wednesday.
“It only used to be about running and finishing and being the best,” Sindelar said. “Now it’s not about being the best for myself, it’s being the best for my team, my family, my friends, for God. That’s all that matters for me right now.”
Sindelar has a minor surgery scheduled for a couple of weeks on her knee, then will turn her attention to joining the cross country and track teams at the University of South Dakota, where her brother Mason is a distance runner.
“I’m really excited because I miss my brother so much,” she said. “I’m excited to be able to run with him again and see him every day. I miss that interaction with my brother.”
Two siblings also played a big role in the third-place finish by the Bluejays.
Twins Elly and Jozy Piper added shot put medals to their discus medals from Wednesday to give not only their team four medals in the throws but four from the same family.
Jozy placed second in both events and claimed the shot put silver with a mark of 43-10.5 recorded on her third attempt.
“I always wanted to go out with a PR, but I can’t complain,” she said. “Being here was something special, especially with the coaches that we have this year. They’ve made it even more special.
“I’m very proud of myself. It’s always good to go out on a high note.”
Elly finished fifth with a throw of 41-5.5, also on her third try.
“It wasn’t the kind of day that I was hoping for, but at the end of the day I was happy to be with the team and my coaches,” she said. “It was special.”
Norris’ Sage Burbach won with a throw of 46-4. She posted the two longest throws of the day and six of the top eight. Wayne’s Brooklyn Kruse finished seventh (39-11.5).
But for Pierce’s sisters, they couldn’t be too disappointed leaving the state meet with two medals apiece.
“If you can do that, it’s a great state meet,” Elly said. “A lot of people wish to be in this position, and I’m very grateful to have this opportunity.”
It capped off a season of marked improvement by the Pipers. Elly increased her PR over the course of the spring by six feet and Jozy moved hers up by 4.5 feet.
“I think that has a lot to do with our coaches and the environment,” Elly said. “Our coaches are always positive. They worked with us and made us comfortable if we like this technique or doing things a certain way. They really made it a good season.”
Jozy said: “Our coaches and our team are always very supportive. They work hard and make practice fun.”
Those medals marked the end of the athletic careers for the Pipers.
Elly is heading to the University of Nebraska-Kearney as part of the honors program to major in biology with an emphasis in pre-med.
Jozy will go to the University of Nebraska-Omaha to study architectural engineering as part of a new learning community program.
“My dad is a science teacher, so science is pretty big in our family,” Jozy said.
And so was collecting medals in the throws throughout their high school careers.
Gina Wragge added a sixth-place finish for the Bluejays in the triple jump by going 34-9.75.
West Point-Beemer freshman Mia Hunke was the area’s other medalist on Thursday. She came in fifth in the 300 low hurdles in 47.47.
CLASS A
Norfolk concluded its part of the Class A state track and field meet on Thursday.
The Panthers’ 4x400 relay team of Paige Godfrey, Molly Meier, Abbi Ruda and Cameryn Skiff was 15th.
In the 800, Ruda was 21st and Meier 22nd. Torrance Tso was 22nd in the shot put while Adalia McWilliams didn’t clear the opening height in the high jump.
Abby Foster came in 23rd in the 1,600.