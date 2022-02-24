WISNER – A few glances at the scoreboard might have helped Class C No. 2-rated Howells-Dodge scare off its one hiccup during Thursday’s Class C-2, Subdistrict 4 final.
The Jaguars built up a 20-point halftime lead on Wakefield but saw the Trojans storm back to within nine five minutes into the third quarter.
But Howells-Dodge settled back in after that and carried on towards a 68-51 victory.
“It almost took us two timeouts to settle down a little bit,” Jaguars coach Kevin Janata said. “We were playing like we were down 15 (points) but we were up. Hey, let’s get the good look on offense and give us some time to recover so we can play some good defense.”
With a 42-22 lead, Howells-Dodge didn’t need to speed things up.
“We just got impatient,” Janata said. “We knew that they could shoot and we just kept giving them the ball right back to them right away. Hey, don’t let them get those reps up back-to-back-to-back. Run some clock on offense.”
After Wakefield (18-7) closed to within 46-37, Howells-Dodge (22-3) scored seven unanswered points to regain control.
“Right after halftime, we were a little dead,” said senior Blake Sindelar, who had 26 points and 14 rebounds. “We didn’t bring our energy. They came back in that box-and-1 and we weren’t hitting our shots. Then we figured out what to do and got it done.
“They threw that press on and we found the holes, got to the hoop and made our bunnies to break it back open.”
Howells-Dodge used runs of eight, 14 and 10 points to take its large halftime lead.
“We just came out with a lot of energy,” Janata said. “We knew that they had scorers and shooters so we had to lock down on defense. But we knew we had the advantage inside, so we did a nice job taking it to the hoop.
“We hit some open shots and just came out with a lot of momentum.”
Gavin Nelson scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half while going 5-for-6 on 3-pointers. RJ Bayer added 12 of his 18 points before halftime.
That helped the Jaguars got off to their strong start with the Trojans focusing on Sindelar.
“We came out and had the confidence at the start of the game,” he said. “We hit shots and that helps. They started that box-and-1 and if they’re going to do that, my teammates have to step up. They did, and that’s why we got off to the great start.”
Cade Johnson finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Wakefield. Eliseo Sarmiento added 13 and Hunter Schultz chipped in 11.
With the win, Howells-Dodge advanced into a district final to stand one victory away from qualifying for the state tournament for the third time in four years.
“I think we were almost firing on all cylinders,” Janata said. “I don’t have much to complain about.”
Sindelar said the Jaguars are playing at the level they need to be at for postseason play.
“We always turn it on, and it’s time to turn it on,” he said. “The regular season was good, but we have to play better. That’s the way these two (subdistrict) games went – we played pretty good.”
Wakefield 13 9 16 13—51
Howells-Dodge 21 21 11 15—68
WAKEFIELD (18-7): Johnathan Birkley 0-0 0-0 0; Hunter Schultz 5-16 0-0 11; Armando Villa 2-9 0-0 6; Eliseo Sarmiento 5-9 0-1 13; Cade Johnson 5-11 5-6 17; Ryan Anderson 1-3 0-0 2; David Beltran 0-0 0-0 0; Anthony Valenzuela 0-0 0-0 0; Juan Paredes 0-0 0-0 0; Isiah Villa 0-1 0-0 0; Matthew Ladely 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-50 5-7 51.
HOWELLS-DODGE (22-3): Lance Brester 1-6 0-0 3; Gavin Nelson 5-9 4-4 19; RJ Bayer 7-8 4-4 18; Blake Sindelar 10-21 3-6 26; Aandy Dominguez 1-4 0-0 2; Colton Klosen 0-0 0-0 0; Aiden Meyer 0-1 0-0 0; Brittin Sindelar 0-0 0-0 0; Kellen Fiala 0-0 0-0 0; Connor Kreikemeier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 11-14 68.