Sindelar captains Class D honorees

Choosing the honorary captain for the Class D portion of Northeast and North Central Nebraska’s elite eight proved to be extremely difficult. Every member of the squad can make a strong case to be the top choice.
As a group, the octet was outstanding, especially offensively. Collectively, they averaged 20 points, five rebounds and three assists per game.
But in the end, the Daily News has chosen Blake Sindelar, a Howells-Dodge junior, as the captain of the honor squad.
Sindelar’s résumé is impressive. He filled up the stat sheet night in and night out this past winter to the tune of 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block per game.
The guard’s ability to attack the basket, find open teammates and lock down opponents on defense was critical in his team’s run to the Class D1 state championship game.
Sindelar and the Jaguars posted wins over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Mead, Walthill and previously-unbeaten Burwell in the post season before facing Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family again, in the state title game and falling in overtime.
Howells-Dodge coach Kevin Janata called Sindelar the leader of the team. “He’s one of the hardest workers. He broke several school records including points in a game with 40 and points in a career with 995.”
Sindelar will add to his career points record every time he scores next season, because he’s just a junior.
Four other juniors are part of the Class D elites for 2020-21: Aiden Hedstrom of O’Neill St. Mary’s, Tanner Pfeifer of Humphrey St. Francis as well as Jacob and Jason Sjuts, both of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
The team also includes a pair of seniors: Graysen Schultze of Osmond and Kaden Sheridan of Walthill, and sophomore John Mitchell III of Creighton.
Jason Sjuts is the lone repeat member of the Class D first team while Mitchell was part of last year’s Class C squad.
Meanwhile, Hedstrom, Pfeifer and Schultze were all promoted from last year’s second team, Jacob Sjuts was a third-teamer, Sindelar moved up from the Class D honorable-mention list and Sheridan — who played for Omaha Nation last season — was among last year’s Class C honorably mentioned.
Two Class D starts just missed the first team and settled for second-team status. Wausa sophomore Jaxon Clausen averaged 18 points per game and Elgin Public/Pope John junior Colton Wright averaged a double-double: 13 points and 10 rebounds.
With six underclassmen on the first team, four on the second team and three more on the third team, it’s safe to say that a lot of Class D talent will be returning to the area courts for the 2020-21 season.
Of the two seniors on the elite squad Sheridan plans to continue his basketball career at the next level. His coach, John Parker, said a few schools have contacted him including United Tribes Technical College, Haskell Indian Nations University and Bacone College.
Schultze, on the other hand, has chosen to end his playing career at the high school level. His coach, Todd Schulze (no relation) said he plans to go to a bigger college and not play varsity hoops, but that he does expect his star to excel in his school’s intramural league.
Selections are based on coaches’ nominations, recommendations of opponents’ coaches, statistics and observations of Daily News sports writers.