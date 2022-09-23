Simple. There are many word pairs in the English language with definitions that are actually directly contradictory to each other. Contronyms, as they are called, can be either homophonic, meaning that they sound the same but are spelled differently, or homographic, meaning that they not only sound the same, but also are spelled the same. An example of a homophonic contronym is raise (to build up) and raze (to tear down). An example of a homographic contronym is cleave (to stick together) and cleave (to split apart).
But I digress. My aim here is not to sanction the English language. (See what I mean? Notice the use of the contronym “sanction.” Do I mean “show approval of” or “penalize” here?)
My aim is actually to talk about simplicity. “Simple” is not exactly a contronym, but it does have two definitions that don’t quite mesh well. One is “stupid.” The other is “basic and fundamental.”
Some people might argue that the two are the same — and sometimes they are, but they are not necessarily so.
“Basic and fundamental” is not stupid. “Basic and fundamental” is, in this crazy, conflicted society of ours, a smart thing.
In a financial sense, think of the scrunchie, a simple scrunched-up-fabric-covered elastic hair band. That invention earned its inventor, Rommy Hunt Revson (who recently died), a figure with an impressive number of zeros. She certainly knew the value of simple.
Entertainment is another area where simple reigns supreme. I love games and toys, and I have quite a collection. I saved most of the things from my kids’ childhoods, which was a smart move in terms of my grandchildren. And I would highly recommend it. Having said that, though, there are lots of ways to entertain yourself and others that don’t include plastic, batteries or multiple pieces — or a great input of money.
Sidewalk chalk is a perfect example. Our grandkids were over the other day, and my husband brought out the sidewalk chalk. Soon, he and Landri, our 2-year-old granddaughter, had covered the wooden picnic table with a veritable mural of life on the ranch.
(Our other grandchild is still too young to do anything with chalk besides eat it.) My husband created images of our house; our two dogs; a chicken; Landri, looking cute in a dress; my husband, looking dashing in a cowboy hat; and me, with hair looking like I’d stuck my finger in an electrical socket. Landri added a couple of horses, looking a bit in the realm of abstract art.
Chalk is also great for hopscotch. Draw a course on the sidewalk, find a stone and voilà! — instant entertainment. Granted, you can buy numbered foam pieces that will connect to make a hopscotch course, but it’s definitely not necessary or even desirable. What could be more fun than actually drawing your own course?
Recently, a group in Colorado created a 4.37-mile-long hopscotch game. The group earned a Guinness World Record for its efforts. Four-plus miles is perhaps a bit of overkill — and a person might be too tired to actually play after creating the course. A simple game doesn’t need complexity to make it fun.
Interestingly, quite a number of lists of outdoor games don’t include hopscotch. Most of the lists include games such as cornhole toss, ladder ball and a super-sized Connect 4 board. You know — all of the games that require spending money online.
But you don’t need a credit card to do something fun.
Plain and simple.
