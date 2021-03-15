The Howells-Dodge Jaguars and the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs were quite familiar with each other ahead of the Class D1 championship.
The two had played each other twice before the tournament, with the Bulldogs winning the first matchup and the Jaguars winning their subdistrict final bout.
However, it was HLHF that won the war with a 52-47 overtime win over Howells-Dodge on Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Jaguars took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, but performances by Jason and Jacob Sjuts not only forced bonus basketball, but brought the school its second state title in the past three years.
These two teams looked evenly matched in the contest. The Bulldogs continued to get big plays from The Brothers Sjuts and the Jaguars got inside thanks to Blake Sindelar and R.J. Bayer. In the end, the experience and playmaking ability of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family put the Bulldogs over the top, but it wasn’t without its challenges.
Howells-Dodge’s physical man-to-man defense is a style of play with which the Bulldogs often struggle.
“They’re almost our kryptonite a little bit,” HLHF coach Joe Hesse said. “Blake (Sindelar) is probably the best player down here, and our guys did a really good job slowing him down and staying in front.”
The two teams followed similar paths to get to where they ended up. Both teams started off the season with hiccups that endangered any postseason aspirations. For HLHF, it was a spike in COVID cases that made three players unavailable. The Bulldogs also missed two games but got to make up one later on.
“That’s kind of amazing when you look at the start of the year and you just think that’s gonna happen a little more often,” Hesse said. “We’re really fortunate, and that’s a credit to kids and parents all over the state of Nebraska for doing the right things and making sure their kids can compete.”
For Howells-Dodge, it was a 1-4 start to the season. However, the team responded with an 11-game winning streak, including one against the Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur Northeast Wolverines that snapped BRLD's 55-game winning streak.
“Nobody got down on each other, and we kept fighting,” Howells-Dodge coach Kevin Janata said following the title game. “We took steps one practice, one game at a time.”
In the regular season, the Jaguars and Bulldogs played four games against Class D1 opponents and went 3-1 against them. Their only losses were to each other.
The respect for their opponents goes beyond the coaches. Jason Sjuts played basketball with several of Howells-Dodge’s players in the summer, including Blake Sindelar. Following the final buzzer, Sjuts had a message for his offseason teammate.
“I told him, ‘Let’s do this again next year,’ because it was a blast,” Sjuts said. “I felt terrible for him. They all worked really hard and, like I said, we’re all great friends. They’re a heck of a team.”
When looking ahead, there’s plenty of reason to believe these two squads will at least be back in Lincoln. Each team loses just one senior. The Jaguars will need to replace starter Jacob Tomcak. The Bulldogs will graduate Zach Pfeifer but will return all five of their starters, including the Sjuts brothers.
That won’t make it much easier for the Bulldogs to repeat as state champions, but Hesse is more than ready for the opportunity
“It’s gonna be really interesting to see who takes a big step for them next year,” Hesse said. “A couple more of those guys start scoring, they’re gonna be really tough. Gonna be a lot of fun playing them next year, too.”