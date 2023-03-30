Lincoln Southwest broke into the win column in a big way against Norfolk High on Thursday.
After entering a doubleheader at Veterans Memorial Park with an 0-5 record, the Silver Hawks topped the Panthers 15-3 and 20-4 in six innings.
Southwest scored in 11 out of its 13 innings over the two games with nine of those innings containing multiple runs.
Norfolk coach Brian Disch said giving up larger numbers of runs in an inning when the team was one or two plays away from escaping with limited damage has been a trend.
“That’s kind of been what we’ve been trying to fight through this year,” he said. “A couple of the games that we lost this season were because we couldn’t finish innings. We gave extra outs.
“They swung the bats well. You give any team that swings the bats well extra outs, they’re going to take advantage of it. They had a good day at the plate.”
The Silver Hawks amassed 34 hits and got started right away, going up 5-0 by the middle of the third inning in the opener.
Norfolk (3-4) closed to within 5-3 on a two-run single by Hudson Waldow in the third and Jack Borgmann’s RBI single in the fourth, but Lincoln Southwest answered with the final 10 runs of the game.
Cal Newell drove in four runs while Carter Harms went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Silver Hawks.
Karter Chamberlain – the son of former Nebraska and New York Yankees pitcher Joba Chamberlain – earned the win while allowing three runs on six hits over four innings.
Easton Sullivan had three of the Panthers’ eight hits. Borgmann and Carson Anderson each added two.
Disch said it was an up-and-down day at the plate for Norfolk.
“They threw some pretty good arms at us, but we had 15 hits in the doubleheader, so I think that’s respectable,” he said. “We just have to make sure, especially if you go back to the first game, that we score when we have runners in scoring position. If you just get a run here and two runs there, the game is closer and you have an opportunity.”
After a scoreless first inning in the second contest, the Silver Hawks quickly pulled away to lead 9-0 in the middle of the fourth. Six of those runs came with two outs.
All four Norfolk runs scored in the bottom of the fourth. Sawyer Wolff had a two-run double and came home on Anden Schold’s double. Jacob Colligan added an RBI single.
But Southwest put up nine runs in the sixth to end the game via the mercy rule.
“We’ve got to find a way to finish,” Disch said. “We didn’t finish either one of these games. I know we weren’t ahead, but we allowed the game to get away from us. That didn’t need to happen.”
Trent Buda led the Silver Hawks while going 3 for 4 with two triples and five RBIs.
C.J. Hoffman had two of Norfolk’s seven hits.
“We talk about wanting to make something happen this year,” Disch said. “We really thought this could be the game that could really get us going in the right direction. Obviously it didn’t, so again it comes down to us needing to respond to this.
“If we get put into a situation again where there are runners on base and it’s your turn to make a play, we just have to make a play. We’re done talking about it. We just have to go do it.”
First game
Lincoln SW 221 024 4 – 15 15 2
Norfolk 002 100 0 – 3 8 4
WP: Karter Chamberlain. LP: Hudson Waldow. 2B: (LSW) Chamberlain, Carter Baete, Carter Harmes, Taiyo Takahashi; (NOR) Easton Sullivan, Carson Anderson. 3B: (LSW), Bennett Bruns.
Second game
LSW (2-5) 042 329 – 20 19 1
NHS (3-4) 000 400 – 4 7 2
WP: Matthew Humphrey. LP: Sean Barrett. 2B: (LSW) Dayton Engelbart 2, Ian Schrieber, Bennett Bruns, Hudson Shaffer, Jackson Moore; (NOR) Sawyer Wolff, Anden Schold. 3B: (LSW) Carter Harmes, Engelbart, Trent Buda 2.