Depth was the difference in the dual swimming and diving meet between Norfolk High and Lincoln Southwest Thursday evening.
Although the Norfolk girls won most of the events, Southwest’s ability to pick up points with placewinners helped the Silver Hawks defeat the Norfolk girls 106-79.
Meanwhile, Southwest’s numbers and talent allowed the Silver Hawks to overwhelm the Norfolk boys 151-32.
“I’m very pleased with how our kids swam today, the girls especially,” Norfolk coach David Nelson said. “We won every event but four. Southwest’s depth got us, but we got Joslyn Jacobs qualified in the 200 individual medley, Annika Harthoorn swam some great times, and Marzia Gasparini won the 200 and 500 free which helps us so much.”
“On the boys end we knew they would be extremely good, and they just got a swimmer back who was a state champ that didn’t go out initially because of covid and some other things,” he said. “And today was his first meet, so they went from probably the third best team in the state to being a contender for a state championship with Creighton Prep.”
Gasparini, a foreign exchange student from Catania, Italy, attends Wisner-Pilger High School and is part of the Panthers co-op program.
“Marzia has been a blessing for our team, not only because she’s fast, but she’s also such a cool person. We’re still getting to know her; we learn things about her culture every day,” Nelson said. “She’s made our practices and our performance in meets better because kids are being pushed. She’s blended with our team so well, and it’s a unique situation that we’re able to have her here despite the pandemic.”
Gasparini’s host family in Wisner is Ryan and Stacy Jacobs, whose three daughters--Joslyn, Danica, and Charlie--are also co-op swimmers in the Norfolk High program.
“I swam in a club program in Italy, so I wanted to continue here--it’s always been a dream of mine to swim here and see what kind of practice and training they do here,” Gasparini said. “It would be great to be able to earn a scholarship and be able to swim for a college or university in America.”
Gasparini said that she began swimming around the age of 5 and started competitive swimming at 8 or 9. Although not able to join the Norfolk team until after Christmas, she said she’s very happy with her experience and enjoys competing for Norfolk’s school team.
“I’m really happy that it’s going this way; practice is really hard and challenging,” Gasparini said. “The meets are fun, and there is good competition.”
“I’m enjoying the team aspect, too. Back in Italy we don’t cheer for each other much, but here everyone is always cheering for each other, and I really like that,” she said.
Gasparini said the backstroke has typically been her strongest event, and sometimes freestyle events, but she’s been especially surprised by her success in the 500 freestyle.
“In Italy we swim in meters, so I noticed the conversion of my time in the 200 here was really good--even in meters,” she said. “The 500 was surprising, too, because we don’t have that event--we have a 400 meter. But I think I can drop even more seconds since we’re not tapering yet.”
Now that she has received a description of the state swim meet from her teammates, Gasparini said she’s eager to experience state and help her team.
“When I got here I didn’t know that there was going to be something like a state (meet), and when they told me about it I was hoping to qualify for it,” she said. “I would like to make it to the finals in both the 200 and 500 freestyle and, maybe, I’m hoping for a medal in the 500. I’m going to do my part at state, and I think our team will do very well.”
A highlight for the boys team was Mason Olmer swimming his best time in the 100 breast, a time which puts him third in the state. Olmer also finished second in the 200 freestyle
“We had a lot of good swims, but we knew Southwest was going to be a huge challenge,” Nelson said. “We got to swim against fast kids, so without being able to compete in invitationals this season, just having duals in order to swim against faster athletes is harder for everybody.”
“So our kids got pushed, and that was great for them to prepare for what’s going to be a real ‘championship’ state meet,” he said.
With one dual remaining, against Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday, the Norfolk girls are 5-2 in duals, while the boys are 2-5. The Panthers will then adjust their preparation for the Heartland Conference meet.
Girls division
Lincoln Southwest 106, Norfolk 79
200 medley relay: 1. Norfolk, (Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, Maggie Waddington), 1:52.91. 200 freestyle: 1. Marzia Gasparini, NOR, 2:00.84. 200 Individual medley: 1. Jacobs, NOR, 2:15.75. 50 freestyle: 1. Brady Reichmuth, LSW, 25.45; 4. Sierra Rader, NOR, 27.89. Diving: 1. Ryane Neal, LSW, 233.55; 2. Kiran Walker, Norfolk 200.85. 100 butterfly: 1. Harthoorn, NOR, 58.44
100 freestyle: 1. Isabella Morales, LSW, 55.24; 3. Waddington, Norfolk, 57.32. 500 freestyle: 1. Gasparini, NOR, 5:25.68. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk, (Harthoorn, Olberding, Gasparini, Jacobs), 1:43.32. 100 backstroke: 1. Harthoorn, NOR, 1:00.38. 100 breastroke: 1. Jacobs, NOR, 1:09.23. 400 freestyle relay: 1. LSW, 3:49.20; 3. Norfolk, (Gasparini, Waddington, Walker, Rader), 4:04.56.
Boys division
Lincoln Southwest 151, Norfolk 32
200-medley relay: 1. LSW, 1:44.75; 3. Norfolk, (Tim Spray, Mason Olmer, Ben Spray, Nathan Filipi), 1:51.51. 200 freestyle: 1. Aidin Kolb, LSW, 1:50.80; 2. Olmer, NOR, 1:52.42. 200 individual medley: 1. Kael Mlinek, LSW, 1:58.28; 4. Trey Foecking, NOR, 2:28.98. 50 freestyle: 1. Tommy Palmer, LSW, 21.50; 3. Ben Spray, NOR, 22.34. Diving: 1. Seth Blaser, LSW, 206.50; 3. Brendyn Luna, NOR, 152.35. 100 butterfly: 1. Michael Fraley, LSW, 57.01; 4. Foecking, NOR, 1:09.57.
100 freestyle: 1. Mason Schroeder, LSW, 49.99; 3. Ben Spray, NOR, 51.45. 500 freestyle: 1. Palmer, LSW, 4:54.21; 4. Tim Spray, NOR, 5:22.55. 200 freestyle relay: 1. LSW, 1:33.05; 4. Norfolk (Peyton Flohr, Brady Faltys, Foecking, Filipi), 1:47.29. 100 backstroke: 1. Tyler Reida, LSW, 59.22; 4. TIm Spray, NOR, 1:04.54. 100 breastroke: 1. Mlinek, LSW, 57.71; 2. Olmer, NOR, 58.38. 400 freestyle relay: 1. LSW, 3:20.74; 4. Norfolk, (Ben Spray, Foecking, Tim Spray, Olmer), 3:36.66.