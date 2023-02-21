The Education Committee of Nebraska has proposed a new bill to require all schools to have a moment of silence in the school day. A major debate with this bill is whether it is religiously motivated. Many believe that this bill is trying to bring praying into public schools.
This bill could prove to be extremely useful in all schools. The silence would have no regulations. Prayer is not a requirement; in fact, it will most likely be secular for most people. Religious people may use it as a time for prayer, or it could be used as a brain break during a day of intense studying.
Part of the day being set aside for quiet time could be incredibly beneficial for self-growth as well. It’s a time when students are able to become more self-aware and meditate on their goals, growth and actions of the day. This time set apart could decrease stress, too. Scatterbrained students would finally have time to relax and take a break. Whether it’s one minute or 10 minutes, most students need some sort of break throughout the day to continually focus on all their classes.
Understandably, this bill will cause conflict because of its supposed Christian origin, but silence is powerful. Also, some legislatures believe that the Christian and other religious believers would be bullied for using that time for prayer. However, because the time is silent, there is no way to know if the students are praying, reflecting or even sleeping. While there isn’t a rule saying that public schools are not allowed to have this moment of silence, most schools may believe that it isn’t even an option because of its religious connotation. If this silence is required, all schools would be able to provide a specific time to give their students a break from the stresses they face on a daily basis.
In all, a moment of silence would be beneficial to all students, no matter whether they are religious. It would prove to help self-development and assessment as well. This small break would make a huge difference in the school, providing a regenerative time during the day to give hard-working brains a rest.