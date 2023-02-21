The Education Committee of Nebraska has proposed a new bill to require all schools to have a moment of silence in the school day. A major debate with this bill is whether it is religiously motivated. Many believe that this bill is trying to bring praying into public schools.

This bill could prove to be extremely useful in all schools. The silence would have no regulations. Prayer is not a requirement; in fact, it will most likely be secular for most people. Religious people may use it as a time for prayer, or it could be used as a brain break during a day of intense studying.

Part of the day being set aside for quiet time could be incredibly beneficial for self-growth as well. It’s a time when students are able to become more self-aware and meditate on their goals, growth and actions of the day. This time set apart could decrease stress, too. Scatterbrained students would finally have time to relax and take a break. Whether it’s one minute or 10 minutes, most students need some sort of break throughout the day to continually focus on all their classes.

Understandably, this bill will cause conflict because of its supposed Christian origin, but silence is powerful. Also, some legislatures believe that the Christian and other religious believers would be bullied for using that time for prayer. However, because the time is silent, there is no way to know if the students are praying, reflecting or even sleeping. While there isn’t a rule saying that public schools are not allowed to have this moment of silence, most schools may believe that it isn’t even an option because of its religious connotation. If this silence is required, all schools would be able to provide a specific time to give their students a break from the stresses they face on a daily basis.

In all, a moment of silence would be beneficial to all students, no matter whether they are religious. It would prove to help self-development and assessment as well. This small break would make a huge difference in the school, providing a regenerative time during the day to give hard-working brains a rest.

Tags

In other news

Elkhorn Valley Falcons make a move in day two of Class D

Elkhorn Valley Falcons make a move in day two of Class D

OMAHA — Elkhorn Valley continued a great Class D state wrestling tournament here at the CHI Health Center on Friday during the day and Friday night to stake a claim to team hardware with a strong performance in day two of the three-day adventure.

Bill has little information

There comes a time when every man must meet his limit. A time in life where one reaches the edge of the precipice and either wisely ends a mad dash toward glory, or is unable to stop, running blindly off the edge to fall endlessly.

Cedar Catholic stymies Norfolk Catholic, wins 44-30

Cedar Catholic stymies Norfolk Catholic, wins 44-30

The last time many of those on the Norfolk Catholic Knights and the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans boys basketball teams faced each other came in November, when Norfolk Catholic won the Class C2 state football championship.

Settlers’ graves lost to ravages of time

Settlers’ graves lost to ravages of time

A cold wind may have blown that winter day, rustling the women’s and girls’ long skirts, unsettling their bonnets, freezing the tears that ran down their cheeks. Beside them their husbands pulled their coats tight to ward off the cold, while the children shoved their hands deep into their mi…