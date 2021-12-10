’Tis the season to be … critical. Say what? Yes, you read that correctly — it is definitely not the season to be jolly.
However, I need to clarify that by “season,” I’m not talking about the Christmas season in particular. Rather, I’m talking about the shopping season in general — which, as we all know, takes place all year round.
All you have to do is click on a few products on any online shopping site to recognize the truth: It’s the “season” to be grumpy, unreasonable, picky — overall, just plain critical.
It doesn’t matter how wonderful the masses think that a product is — there is almost always someone, usually more than a few someones, who has something bad to say about it.
I do find some of these critiques useful. When I shop for a product with which I’m unfamiliar, I look at the overall review rating and then click on various reviews — especially the negative ones — to see what customers are saying specifically.
Sometimes those less-than-glowing comments are really helpful. I do want to know if a pan is prone to warping after just a few uses or if an interactive toddler book has flaps so flimsy that they tear immediately no matter how careful a person is.
But often — way too often — those negative reviews reflect more on the person writing them than on the product.
Why, for example, would somebody write that a roll of clear office-use tape did not have enough tape on the roll? Did the person not read the description of the product to find out the length of the roll before ordering? Ditto with the comment about how the tape was not as wide as it could/should be.
And then there were the comments about a silicone kitchen sink organizer that I was eyeing. One person wrote that it looked cheap because the name of the company was emblazoned on the product where everyone could see it. Yes, it was — but that was clearly evident from the pictures on the site.
Another person wrote that the product was way overpriced because only the actual organizer arrived and not the soap dispenser that was pictured with the product — in this regard, not only the photos but also the text made clear that the soap dispenser was not included.
These types of reviews just seem petty and vengeful — especially since most companies nowadays have a generous period of time in which customers can return products, with free return shipping, without even identifying any specific grievance whatsoever.
Despite the fact that I do look at many of these reviews, I don’t really understand people’s need to give feedback on every little thing that they buy. Fame? Revenge? These might be motivators for many people, but for me, the biggest motivator in NOT leaving digital feedback is the time. Who are all these people who leave reviews on office tape and kitchen sink organizers? Do they have nothing better to do?
A lot of people would blame this phenomenon on technology and society’s need to be connected at all costs, and I do think that accounts for some of it. On a simpler level, though, I think that it all comes down to politeness.
That’s right — politeness. I was taught that if you don’t have anything good to say, don’t say anything at all.
I actually feel sorry for vendors. They have no chance against the blizzard of grumbling, snippety, year-round grinches ready to spoil the “season.”
