Sightings still need to be solved

Early January was not only the start of a new year, but a start for concerns about recent mass drone sightings. Although this was a very hot topic at the time, now, not even three weeks later, it seems as if everyone has forgotten about them. The drones brought a lot of speculation, but we still don’t know for sure who was flying them and what they were flying for. The government claims to be uninvolved, and no one else has confessed to the drones being theirs.

Over Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and Kansas, the drones were usually seen flying in a grid-like pattern in groups of six to 12. They’re believed to be about six feet in size and are reported to sound like a small jet engine. Some people have claimed that the drones have flown over their houses and hovered there several times. Although this is creepy, authorities believe that whoever is flying the drones is not meaning any harm.

Personally, I don’t have any clue what these drones could be used for. At first I thought they could be used for surveying land or determining population density, but I’m not sure anymore as that would most likely have been facilitated by the government. I do believe though that we should keep looking into these until we find out what their purpose is, due to the threat of privacy and security that they pose. Even though the sightings have diminished, I feel that our attention should still be directed at this issue until solved.

