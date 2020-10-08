Showing sheep a new adventure

Dylan Luetkenhaus

Dylan Luetkenhaus enjoyed showing sheep at this year's showcase event in Madison County.

Editor's Note

The following story originally appeared in the Oct. 5, 2020, 4-H special edition.

This was my first year showing sheep. I showed two market lambs. I had a blast doing it. When I first brought them home they were not tame at all. I was really excited because I have always wanted to show sheep.

I worked with them 3-4 hours a day trying to get them to be calm and halter broke. I also had a bucket calf to work with, so I was always outside. I fed the sheep morning and night. They ate ground corn, alflafa and water.

I was nervous to show the sheep because it was my first time, but was excited too. I was very sad we were not going to have a traditional fair this year because of COVID-19, but I still envisioned the 2020 showcase was going to be great.

A couple days before the showcase, I spent a lot of time shearing, washing and fitting the sheep for the show. I even built my own sheep stand to sheer the sheep on. Show day was really fun and I received reserve champion in showmanship. I had a blast participating in showing sheep and can’t wait until next year. I want to thank everyone that helped make the showcase possible.

