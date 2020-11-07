Shovels turned for Randolph flood control project

RANDOLPH — While blustery winds swirled around the podium, Randolph Mayor George Bradley welcomed residents and construction officials to the Cedar County community on Friday to break ground for a flood control project.
“Over 400 residences and businesses will be removed from the flood plain in Randolph when the project is completed,” said Greg Johnson of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “It’s always a goal to have a successful project, and we are fortunate the Middle Logan Creek channel project will fulfill that goal to carry the water from a 100-year flood through the city when completed.”
Randolph experienced such a flood in 2019 — a flood that has a 1% chance of occurring every year.
But city officials knew this issue had to be addressed long before 2019. Former city administrator Cinda Jones began the paperwork in 1991 when costly flood insurance became a requirement for residences in the flood plain. It wasn’t until June 2002, however, that the city submitted a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about a flood control project.
It was the type of a project that would never be considered a sprint — it was a marathon.
After countless meetings and studies, it wasn’t until a second feasibility study was completed in 2017 and led to an agreement being signed by the city and the Corps to proceed.
In 2018, the Randolph residents voted to put into place a 1.5% city sales tax to provide funds to assist with the projected $6 million dollar project.
“After 20 years of addressing the issue, years of endurance by the residents, the city of Randolph will move past costly flood insurance and toward economic growth for home and business construction,” said Mayor George Bradley. “For 20 years we never gave up.”
In recent years, the community worked together to build a preschool and child care center and remodel the city auditorium. A downtown street project upgraded the main intersection from cobblestone streets to concrete. Progress was alive in Randolph.
Phase 1 construction began this past week on Bridge Street and Sholes Road, with the widening of the Middle Logan Creek channel and removal and replacement of two bridges. It is expected to be completed by September 2022.
Phase 2 will begin in the summer of 2021, continuing bridge removal and channel widening with completion in 2024.
The project will be completed as a result of a strong partnership between the City of Randolph, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Jones has long since retired but is pleased to see the project through to completion. Current city administrator Ben Benton kept the ball rolling.
“Randolph is a community that cares, is focused on the future — even though it took a little while,” Benton said.