Lately, a very well known thing called cancel culture has taken the world by storm. What does this actually consist of? Cancel culture consists of a group of people choosing to “cancel” a show, book, toy, etc. for different reasons which could include it being racist, homophobic, etc. Yes, there are things out there that are not okay and should not be out on the market, but the latest thing that has taken a hit by this cancel culture did not deserve it. It is a beloved childhood book and character, Dr. Seuss and Pepe Le Pew.

“And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer” are all of the Dr. Suess books that are being affected by the cancel culture. What did these books do to upset people/ they are being considered racist. Yes, books that many of us have grown up with, that no one had seen a problem with, are being considered racist and being canceled.

As for Pepe Le Pew, he is being cancled for being involved with rape culture. Honestly, it is kind of ridiculous that now we have to go after cartoon characters for being an icon for rape culture.

These days we really cannot have anything. Children’s books and cartoon characters are being taken away, when in reality, there was nothing wrong with them. I hope, that we, as a country, can get passed this, and actually cancel things that should be canceled.

You can still have your green eggs and ham

Should these actually be 'canceled'?

Is society becoming too quick to 'cancel' people/things?

Explaining the 'cancellation' of Dr. Seuss and Pepe Le Pew

Time to promote kindness

'They' as a singular: Singularly distasteful

