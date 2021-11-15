Should Columbus Day be celebrated?

I love celebrating holidays. I love Christmas cheer, Halloween spirit and Thanksgiving food. Holidays are also an amazing way to honor others, such as Veterans Day and many others. I believe most people would agree with me when I say that holidays are looked forward to by everyone. They mean so much to other cultures as well, such as Día de Los Muertos and other famous cultural holidays.
There is one celebrated holiday, however, that brings lots of controversy. No, I am not talking about Super Bowl Sunday, you overage football enthusiasts. I am talking about Columbus Day, honoring Christopher Columbus for discovering the Americas. When it comes to the controversy, history plays a huge role. There are both pros and cons to celebrating Columbus Day, and the history behind it is what makes it so controversial.
First, the pros. According to connectusfund.org, there are many pros. The pros are that his discovery “improved food security, introduced new ways of thinking in the new world, brought livestock to the new world, gave the old world an opportunity to colonize and expand, and improved food economies across three countries.”
Next, the cons. According to connectusfund.org, there are many cons. The cons are that his discovery “spread numerous diseases throughout the world, used his travels to participate in the slave trade, forcefully indoctrinated people into his faith, introduced invasive species, expanded animal diseases, negatively impacted the new worlds ecosystems and forced Native people to leave behind their homes and land.”
Finally, whether the pros outweigh the cons. In my opinion, what Columbus did, while benefiting many, also hurt many people. While Columbus Day celebrated the discovery of a new world, it also celebrates the colonization of people’s homes and everything done to them during this event. While it is good to celebrate the discovery of our nation, it is also disrespectful to indigenous people whose way of life was destroyed by the colonization of the Americas. What happened to them was unforgivable. Such events as what happened during colonization all the way to the Trail of Tears should not be celebrated. Therefore, Indigenous Peoples Day is also so important to celebrate and should not be overlooked for Columbus Day. In my opinion, while I am aware lots of good came from Columbus and his discovery, lots of cold-blooded tragedy came about as well. I propose a solution to appease this upset. Columbus Day should be changed to Discovery Day so Christopher Columbus is not the focus, and Indigenous Peoples Day should be celebrated in schools rather than Columbus Day. This way, Columbus Day is still celebrated and acknowledged, but the terrible acts against the natives that lived in the Americas first are not overlooked or swept under the rug. It is up to the people of today to seek justice for those who were wronged in the past, and I believe that this would be a good step toward that.