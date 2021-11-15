Should Columbus Day be celebrated?

The question of whether or not to celebrate Columbus Day or have Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated along with or in place of it is a topic of public discourse. While others may disagree, it is this author’s assertion that Columbus Day should be the sole celebration for that day. This is because Columbus Day is an important holiday in the celebration of American and world history. It also serves to uplift and celebrate the many important contributions of Italian-Americans, and Columbus Day doesn’t preclude the celebration of Native Americans.
To begin, Columbus Day is an important holiday to explain and teach about American and world history. This is self-evident because of the impact the voyage of Columbus had on the development of the Spanish Empire in the new world. By discovering the existence of the Caribbean for Europeans, avenues for exploration and economic development that never could have been dreamt of before suddenly became possible. This had a huge impact on the evolution of world history, as for the first time ever, people could conduct economic affairs with nearly all parts of the world.
This is arguably the bedrock of European history, for the wealth produced from the new world financed the development of sophisticated governing bureaucracies. Additionally, the impact was also noteworthy because the success of the Spanish Empire enticed other countries to pursue similar ventures. This led to the English settling what is now the eastern United States. These settlements would eventually develop into the 13 colonies, the revolt of which led to the country we now inhabit.
Next, Columbus Day should continue to be celebrated because of the honor and prestige the celebration confers upon the Italian-American community. It should be noted that Italian-Americans themselves as an ethnic group experienced prejudice and discrimination at the hands of the prevailing Anglo-Saxon culture around the start of the 20th century. The celebration of Columbus Day was an important way employed by those Italian immigrants to enter the mainstream of U.S. society and culture, as they could show their contributions to history.
Lastly, it is widely understood that the desire to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day has been driven by a desire to showcase the historical struggles and cultural contributions of Native Americans. While this in and of itself is a perfectly laudable desire, that doesn’t require taking away Columbus Day from other Americans. This is because the United Nations already has an alternative day designated for that role. Every Aug. 9, International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples occurs. As Native people’s interests can be perfectly represented on that day, it appears redundant to have two days designated for that purpose. It appears reasonable to this author that only one day is needed, thus Columbus Day can be celebrated without interfering with celebrations of Indigenous Peoples.
Columbus Day should be celebrated for a variety of reasons. Columbus Day is an important holiday in the understanding of American and world history. Columbus Day also serves to uplift and celebrate the many important contributions of Italian-Americans and doesn’t preclude the celebration of Native Americans.