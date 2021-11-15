Should Columbus Day be celebrated?

Franklin D. Roosevelt deemed Columbus Day a federal holiday in 1937, but it was celebrated in some areas of the U.S. as early as the 18th century. Today, it is celebrated in various forms throughout North and South America. However, in the United States, there has been a considerable amount of controversy surrounding Christopher Columbus, leading to a push to rename the holiday. Indeed, some U.S. states have already taken to calling the holiday Indigenous Peoples Day as a way to acknowledge the negative effects of Columbus’ arrival on the Native people. However, I believe this to be the first step down a slippery slope.
First of all, it is important to note that the holiday is celebrated among different groups for the good things represented in Columbus’ arrival. For example, proud Americans celebrate the day in a patriotic fashion as his arrival represents the first in a chain of events that led to the founding of the United States. Italians and Italian-Americans take the opportunity to celebrate Columbus’ Italian heritage, while those of a more religious bent celebrate his Catholic faith. However, they do not celebrate his negative qualities. If they did, it certainly would be cause for a major societal change.
To be sure, the change from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day is a small one, but it has certain implications that cannot be overlooked. It implies that we can no longer celebrate the achievements of any individual. Columbus was not a perfect man and did many things wrong, but the same applies to everyone else. If we cannot celebrate his accomplishments because of his misdoings, we soon may not be able to celebrate the accomplishments of anyone at all. If we are waiting for a perfect person to come along whose deeds we are allowed to celebrate, we may be waiting for quite a long time.