Should Columbus Day be celebrated?

Columbus Day is a federal holiday celebrated throughout the world. This holiday officially celebrates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus' arrival in the Americas. It’s celebrated on Oct. 12.

Although Columbus Day is a federal holiday, it’s not considered a major one. National banks and post offices usually shut down; however, most other businesses stay open. States and local governments can choose not to observe a federal holiday. Some states choose to recognize Columbus Day, where other states choose not to.

Indigenous Peoples Day is also a federal holiday. It celebrates and acknowledges Native American people, as well as commemorates their histories and cultures. Indigenous Peoples Day is celebrated on Oct. 11.

Some states choose not to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day. Similar to Columbus Day, each state gets to decide what to celebrate.

People around here don’t celebrate Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day much. We recognize that it’s a federal holiday, but we don’t celebrate it in big ways as other states do.

Some ways that other places celebrate Columbus Day are by parades and different events. Local groups hold parades to share and remember the past. Street fairs are another type of celebration put on by local groups of each state. The parades and street fairs include colorful costumes, music and Italian food. This is a fun, lighthearted way many states choose to celebrate these federal holidays.

