Red kettles and bell ringers are almost as much a Christmas tradition as Santa Claus and nativity scenes.
But many of the bells in Norfolk are silent this year as the local Salvation Army struggles to find volunteers to ring bells at the entrance of various retail stores.
“It’s got a lot to do with people being concerned with different things out there with COVID,” said Capt. Jesus Trejo, pastor at the Norfolk Salvation Army.
Trejo said there are 4,000 bell ringing hours available for volunteers at the red kettles in the community, but the organization is nowhere near filling those hours.
The absence of volunteers could affect the Salvation Army’s ability to help the less fortunate in the community, he said.
“There’s a great need for volunteer bell ringers,” he said. “The funds we received from the kettles helps to provide services throughout the year.”
Trejo added that the Salvation Army has seen a tremendous increase in the number of people seeking assistance because of the pandemic.
Its Christmas assistance program will be distributing gifts to more than 300 children this year. Families in need will receive a dinner box that includes a ham or turkey.
“We’re seeing a tremendous increase in people coming to us,” Trejo said. “They’re coming to us for food assistance and financial assistance, to pay rent that is back due or to pay those utilities that are being threatened to be disconnected.”
The red kettle campaign annually brings in thousands of dollars to help those who are in need of assistance.
Trejo said any individuals or groups that are interested in volunteering to ring the bell for a two-hour commitment or longer should call the Norfolk Salvation Army office at 402-379-4663 and ask to talk to Geoffrey Bell. Interested individuals also may volunteer online by visiting registertoring.com and following the prompts for local scheduling.
“They can put in their ZIP code and see the time frame. They can manage their own bell ringing (online),” Trejo said.
The online portal also offers an option to view how much a bell ringer has raised a day after he or she has completed a shift, he said.
Trejo said the Salvation Army provides the necessary supplies for bell ringers.
For those who are unable to offer their time and still would like to help, donations may be made at the kettles or by sending a check to the Norfolk Salvation Army at 610 W. Norfolk Ave. in Norfolk.
“We really want to make sure we help those who are in need and not turning them away,” Trejo said.