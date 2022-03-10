Short-handed O'Neill St. Mary's end up fourth

LINCOLN - When you only have nine players on your roster and a couple of them get into foul trouble, you find other players to step up and compete at a high level when you're playing in the state tournament.
Add the fact that all nine people on your team had their hearts broken late the night before and you will face what O'Neill St. Mary's coach Traci Berg faced in the consolation game of the Class D2 Basketball Championships here at Lincoln High School Thursday afternoon with a loss to Sterling 50-40.
"I was so proud of our effort," Berg said. "We kept fighting the entire day - we just dug ourselves too big of a hole."
The "hole" Berg was referring to was the 12-point deficit after the end of the first eight minutes (18-6) the trouble involved foul problems from a pair of St. Mary's starters including the lone senior on the team.
"This is how your team gets better down the road," Berg said. "Somebody needs to step up and all of the girls that stepped up will be back next year."
The lone senior, Charley Mlinarik got her fourth foul just 19 seconds into the second half and Mya Hedstrom fouled out with 6:57 left in the game, but from the first quarter on, the Cardinals gained ground on the Jets - with just seven players left at times.
Alissa Brabec took St. Mary's on her shoulders in the second frame, canning four three-pointers in the second to get the Cardinals back in the game.
"She's our go-to from beyond the arc," Berg said. "We needed her then and she stepped up."
A couple of free throws by Hedstrom with 4:28 left before the intermission gave St. Mary's its first lead at 25-24 with two minutes left in the half then Brabec hit a 10-footer in the lane to close scoring with the Cardinals ahead, 27-26.
Unfortunately, Sterling took it back at St. Mary's in the second half and built the lead back up to a touchdown by the end of the third and held on for the 10-point win.
Lorissa Reiman, who battled inside all afternoon, hit a left-handed layup with 4:30 left in the game to make it 11 points, 47-36.
Reiman hit another shot inside around the one-minute-mark left in the game then Brabec made an improbable reverse layup with 36.2 seconds left to end scoring for the Cardinals.
Berg and Mlinarik summed up the season the best.
"Charley told me she has won more games this season than she did her first three here," Berg said. "We will definitely miss her."
STE 18 8 15 9 - 50
OSM 6 21 7 6 - 40
STERLING (21-7): Mary Richardson 9 6-9 24; Ellie Lafferty 1 0-0 3; Dakotah Ludemann 3 7-12 13; Lauren Harms 2 0-1 4; Katy Boldt 2 0-4 6.
O'NEILL ST. MARY'S (20-8): Alissa Brabec 7 0-0 19; Hope Williamson 1 2-2 4; Mya Hedstrom 3 4-7 10; Lorissa Reiman 3 1-1 7.