Taking advantage of half of its early short-field opportunities propelled the Panthers to a 14-0 halftime lead that ultimately helped Norfolk to a 21-7 win over Bellevue East.
“Like I told the kids, in a perfect world we’d have been up 28-0 at the half,” Norfolk coach Tom Olson said. “We had two more opportunities to get it in the end zone--one was a dropped pass, and the other was an incomplete pass--but those things happen in a first game.”
The Panthers did score on a four-play 32-yard possession that ended with quarterback Jace Mohr's 10-yard keeper around left end to lead 7-0 after one quarter, then took advantage of some good fortune later that extended an 85-yard march that produced an opportunity to score again in the second period.
Cory Armstrong turned a screen pass into a 15-yard gain that, along with a roughing the passer penalty--one of 13 penalties by the Chieftains--became a Norfolk first down at the East 26.
Two plays later a tipped pass by a Chieftains’ defender ended up in the hands of Taelin Baumann for 11-yards and a first down at the nine, but the Panthers fumbled on fourth-and-goal from the one and East’s William Foster recovered.
However, on the Chieftains’ first play, Norfolk’s Hunter Mangelsen stripped the ball from the running back and the Panthers pounced on the fumble to get another chance at a touchdown, which Armstrong promptly converted from the one with a run up the middle.
Down 14-0, Bellevue East mounted its best offensive threat of the game to open the third quarter, marching from its own 20 to the Norfolk 16 on the passing of quarterback TK Barnett--including two passes of 28- and 27-yards to Kyrell Jordan--before a tackle for loss by the Panthers’ Kaleb Van Driel forced a fourth-and-11 pass that came up a yard short of a first down.
Two possessions later, Norfolk lost its starting quarterback--and the team’s long-snapper, which led to a pair of low punt snaps that Mangelsen was able to field and kick away--when Mohr left with leg cramps.
Senior Clayton Sharp took over, and although the Panthers emphasized running plays for a period of time, Sharp completed his first five pass attempts, including a 16-yard touchdown connection to Jake Licking just over a minute into the final period to increase Norfolk’s advantage to 21-0.
“We feel really good at that position; this is as deep as we’ve been at quarterback in a long time,” Olson said. “I didn’t give (Clayton) many chances to throw the ball. I just wasn’t going to throw the ball very much at that juncture of the game.”
“We’ve simplified our reads, and I would feel comfortable with any of our three quarterbacks in the game,” he said. “They’re all heady kids who really understand the game.”
The 21-7 final score was established on the Chieftains’ next possession, when Barnett completed back-to-back 28-yard passes--the first to Jordan and the second, a touchdown pass, to Dige Dige. Minutes later, an interception by Norfolk’s Caleb Kuhn stymied East’s final threat.
Olson said he was pleased with the “reads” of his two quarterbacks and the pursuit of the Panthers’ defense.
“We had some timely penalties against them, but “we really rallied to the ball,” he said. “They also had some big plays, but we just came back and handled that adversity. We showed pretty good maturity for a young team.”
Mohr completed 10 of 17 passes for 85 yards, all in the first half, while Sharp connected on 5 of 9 attempts in the second half for 48 yards and a touchdown for Norfolk. Meanwhile, Armstrong’s 46 yards paced the Panthers rushing game, with Payson Owen contributing 33 yards and Mohr adding 31.
Norfolk will travel to Columbus to face the Discoverers next Friday, a team that the Panthers led 21-0 before losing to in overtime last season.
“They’ve got a lot back,” Olson said. “They’re going to be really good.”
Bellevue East 0 0 0 7 -- 7
Norfolk 7 7 0 7 -- 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
NO: Jace Mohr 10 run (Josh Licking kick), 7:20.
Second Quarter
NO: Cory Armstrong 1 run (Josh Licking kick), 2:48.
Fourth Quarter
NO: Jake Licking 16 pass from Clayton Sharp (Josh Licking kick), 10:50.
BE: Dige Dige 28 pass from TK Barnett (Steven Zimmer kick), 9:45.