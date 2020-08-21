MADISON — The Madison County Joint Planning Commission spent a little more than an hour listening to testimony and discussing a proposed trap and skeet shooting range east of Madison on Thursday evening.
While at least 30 more pages of information were presented along with several speakers in favor and one against, much of the information was similar to what had been presented during three earlier public hearings on the topic, including one in April before the joint planning commission by videoconference.
Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club is seeking a conditional-use permit to operate a trap and skeet shooting range on property east of Madison at 55454 829th Road. Scott Long, owner of the property, has signed off on the application. The property is about 1 mile east of Highway 81 and Madison.
In April, the joint planning commission voted 7-3 to forward it to the county board, which last month sent it back to the joint planning commission because there was uncertainty over the applicant and hours of operation.
On Thursday evening, the commission voted 8-0 to forward it to the county board and did attach hours of operation and more conditions.
The conditions include that the range allows only shotguns, with the permit good for five years — and renewable for another five years if there are no violations.
In addition, shooting may take place 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
There is an existing range on the property that has not been in use in recent years. There is space to the east to provide a buffer between the range and neighbors. The range is set for shooting east-west.
Thursday’s latest discussions included comments from Luke Henderson, a Norfolk attorney from the same law firm as Mark Fitzgerald. At earlier meetings, Fitzgerald represented neighbors opposed to it. Among other things, Fitzgerald argued that statute requires the permit to be in the name of the landowner, which is not the Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club.
Both Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, and Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, said Madison County’s zoning regulations do not ask for the owner of the land, but an “applicant” on conditional-use permits. The owner of the property, Scott Long, also has signed a letter of consent for the application as he plans to lease it to the club.
Henderson said he still believes Nebraska statutes require the applicant to be the owner.
“A lot of things happen in the law that may not be correct, but nobody questions it,” Henderson said.
Another argument from neighbors has been concerns over noise.
Stan Schapman, a member of the joint planning commission, said he lives about one-fourth of a mile from a private shooting range, so he is familiar with the noise.
Schapman said that range is “somewhat noisy,” but everything is shot from shotguns to rifles. Rifles generally are louder.
With just 12-gauge shotguns and light shells, the sound should hardly be heard by neighbors, he said.
“This noise thing is blown way out of proportion,” Schapman said. “People think shotguns (with light shells) are going to be a problem?”
He described other things in the country that are noisy, including irrigation motors, grain bin dryers, rumble strips on highways and trucks.
“The other thing, they are offering a sport for youths, which I feel is important,” Schapman said.
This club and range gives young people an opportunity to do something beneficial.
“If we’re going to stop everything, we might as well stop everything and live in the house like we’re doing with COVID-19 right now,” Schapman said. “You can’t go to a restaurant. You can’t do this. You can’t do that.”
Commissioner Jim Prauner said when he grew up, there was trap shooting in the park at Battle Creek.
“I think I was three blocks away from it,” Prauner said, with other towns like Tilden and Meadow Grove also having trap shooting in the parks.
Earlier in the discussions, Henderson said if the permit is approved, neighbors want it only three days a week, such as 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Saturday or Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m.
Club members said they aren’t at the range most hours — usually about five to seven hours a week. But the hours depend greatly on weather, the instructors’ schedules and the students’ schedules.
In addition, the club would like to use the range for league shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. The league generally runs from June through August.
Henderson said there is one residence within one-third of a mile and two residences within one-fourth of a mile of the range.
He said the National Rifle Association recommends noise barriers to be installed if there are residences within one-fourth of a mile.
Roger Acklie, another commissioner, asked the club on the busiest week, how many hours would there be shooting.
Ivan Petersen, a member of the shooting club, said he couldn’t say for sure but estimates that most weeks would be five to seven hours, with possibly one or two weeks when it would be more than seven hours.
The request will next go back to the Madison County board of commissioners for consideration.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening at the Madison County Zoning Office on Bonita Drive in Norfolk.
Members present: Richard Grant, Roger Acklie, Joy Griffith, Jim Prauner, Steve Abler, Merlin Oswald, Zach Westerman and Stan Schapman.
Members absent: Raymond Flood and Merlin Milander.
Others present: Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; Jennie Martinez, zoning office assistant; Joe Smith, county attorney; about 10 members of the public and one media representative.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 20 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the application of B.J. Seifert for a conditional-use permit to build an accessory building on property at 54685 Chardan Drive in Battle Creek. Seifert has about 4.8 acres and said the building he is planning to construct will be about 3,000 square feet, mainly for storage and his family’s own uses. No additional access will be required. It will next go before the Battle Creek City Council in September.
— Discussed setting a $10,000 fee for any commercial solar or wind farm permit, along with $500 per permit for each tower. This is similar to what some other counties charge. At the current time, Madison County does not have any commercial permit application fees set but could need to as some requests for commercial permits may happen in the future. The fees will be discussed again at the next meeting.