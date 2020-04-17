Shooting range gets tentative approval east of Madison

Despite some objections about noise, a proposed trap and skeet shooting range just outside the Madison city limits was approved by the Madison County Joint Planning Commission on Thursday evening, but still must go to the Madison County board of commissioners for final approval.
The joint planning commission conducted a public hearing on the request via Zoom, a video and audio communications system, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The request came from the Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club for property at 55454 829th Road on land owned by Scott Long. The land is east of the northern part of the city of Madison, roughly a mile east of Highway 81.
There is an existing range on the property. The application calls for only shotguns to be used on the property, and there is space to the east to provide a buffer.
The county’s zoning regulations require that setbacks must be at least 1,320 feet, and only one person lives within it — Scott Long, the applicant.
Ivan Petersen, an Elkhorn Valley board member and coach of the Lutheran High Northeast sporting club, spoke in favor.
Petersen said Lutheran High Northeast, along with Madison and Stanton 4-H shooting clubs and Northeast Community College, would be the primary users of it.
The shooting mainly would occur in the spring and fall, although sometimes in the summer. He said it would include both trap and skeet shooting.
He said a study in 2018 indicated that a long shotgun — at least 28 inches — will produce 150 decibels, but at 50 feet it is only 103 decibels. By 100 feet, it is down to 71 decibels, with people speaking typically about 60 decibels.
“Yes, they (neighbors) will hear the gunshots, but it will be light at best,” Petersen said.
He and other Elkhorn Valley members said in many cities, such as Omaha, trap and skeet clubs are located within housing divisions. Many houses are only a few hundred feet away.
Petersen said the reason they are proposing to relocate to this location is because the lease on the current location is expiring, and the owners want to develop the property into housing.
Shawn Beaudette and Mike Finkral, other members of the club, also spoke in favor. Beaudette said the activity helps to keep youths out of trouble. Finkral said he has attended shooting events in Minnesota where thousands of youths of all ages and sizes compete.
If the media just attended one of these events, they would see for themselves that guns aren’t “just bad,” Finkral said.
Other club members said the shells that are used for these events are not nearly as powerful as the shells used for hunting pheasants and geese.
Among those opposed was Arlo Hansen, who said he lives about one-fourth mile from Long. Hansen said he isn’t against guns or trap shooting, but there should be a better place for it.
Nebraska is sparsely populated and there are places it could be located around fields where there would be nobody who could hear it, he said.
“To the people on the planning commission, how would you like to live next to it?” Hansen asked. “That’s all I got to say.”
Ron and Linda Kowalewski, who live about one-half mile northeast of the proposed site, said they are opposed to the permit. They said it makes a lot of noise, hurts the resale value and they question if lead from it could be harmful.
“We have experienced it,” Ron said. “It’s terrible.”
Bob and Sally Schroeter are neighbors who live about 1 1/3 miles north of the proposed range. They wrote a letter in opposition, concerned about noise and disrupting the peaceful neighborhood.
During discussion, there were requests to allow shooting to take place any time during daylight hours, although the application initially indicated it would mostly be Tuesday and Wednesdays and Sunday, mostly in the spring and fall.
In the end, the joint planning commission voted 7-3 to forward it to the Madison County board of commissioners, who will hold a public hearing on it on Wednesday, May 27.
The permit currently does limit it to members of the Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club and youth belonging to one of the teams. It did not restrict times outside of during daylight hours.
Voting against it were Steve Abler, Merlin Oswald, and Richard Grant. Grant said he thinks there could be a better location for it.
Voting in favor were Roger Acklie, Zach Westerman, Merlin Milander, Raymond Flood, Jim Prauner, Joy Griffith and Stan Schapman.
Acklie said there is nothing in the regulations to deny it legally at this location.
Schapman said he lives less than one-fourth mile from a rifle range. When they shoot, he can barely hear it, he said.
And when Schapman purchased his property, the rifle range was already there and did not lower the value of the property, Schapman said.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening by Zoom at the Planning Commission Office in Norfolk. Several members of the public also called in to listen and testify.
Members present: Richard Grant, chairman; Roger Acklie, Merlin Oswald, Zach Westerman, Merlin Milander, Raymond Flood, Jim Prauner, Joy Griffith, Stan Schapman and Steve Abler.
Member absent: None.
Others present: Planning and zoning administrator Heather McWhorter; zoning office assistant Jennie Martinez; other office staff and at least 10 members of the public on Zoom and one media representative.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 30 minutes.
Other agenda items
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved a conditional-use permit from Walter and Rosemary Patras for a conditional-use permit for a “shouse” on property at 300 Elk St. in Tilden. The proposed shouse will be 36 by 60 feet, with 16 feet high sidewalls. It will include storage area, a kitchen area, bathroom and bedroom. There will be about a 20-foot by 36-foot area that will be insulated. One letter of opposition was read. The person wanted to make sure the building blended in with the surroudnings. Walter Patras said it would match the building to the west. The Patrases also live across the street to the north. A couple of commissioners said the proposal will be a significant improvement of what was on the lot. The permit was approved 10-0 and will be forwarded to the Tilden City Council for final approval.
— Listened to the a report from Heather McWhorter. The office continues to function and operates by appointment.