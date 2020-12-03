Norfolk High’s new boys basketball coach, Matt Shelsta, would be the first to tell you that taking the Panther coaching job is not a “stepping stone” chosen to help him move up the coaching ladder.
“The move was for our family; it was not for basketball, not for my job,” Shelsta said. “We wanted something where our family fit the community, and we thought that was the situation in Norfolk.”
Shelsta pointed out that, although he was influenced a great deal by his father — Terry Shelsta, a longtime successful basketball coach at Omaha Benson — there is a difference in their career paths.
“My father and mother grew up in northeast South Dakota, near Watertown; my father decided, ‘I want to coach the best, to see what I can do,’ ” Shelsta said. “He got the job at Benson, coached there for 23 years, won a state championship. I grew up in Omaha, hearing those stories and thought, ‘I don’t necessarily want the big school, to have to recruit, to compete for kids. I want small.’ ”
That choice resulted in Shelsta’s first head coaching position at Class D Elmwood-Murdock and even his second job as the coach at Class B Norris High School, but the opportunity to come to Norfolk felt right.
“We talked to our kids and told them we didn’t want to move them again, but we thought this could be something great for our family and asked if they were on board,” Shelsta said. “They said yes, and we moved the end of June. It was a fun move, busy and crazy, but we were excited about it.”
With four children, “we wanted to make decisions that were best for our kids,” he said. “We want the small-town atmosphere. Moving to Norfolk isn’t something we planned on; we weren’t searching for anything — it just kind of happened.”
His family includes wife Mandy, who holds a master’s degree in psychology and is an online learning instructor; daughter Samantha, a ninth grader, and three sons — Mitchell (seventh grade), Tyler (third grade), and Ben (3 years old).
Shelsta, a 1999 graduate of Omaha Benson, played both football and basketball but realized he was fated to pursue football if his athletic career was to continue beyond high school.
“I loved basketball. It’s in my heart, but I have a football body, and my body told me to give football a shot,” Shelsta said. “For a while, I thought I was going to be a football coach, but I love being in the gym; I love being around the guys. I love the closeness of basketball; in football you’re so far apart.”
“When I watched my dad coach basketball, they were all so close. You’ve got about 15 kids, and you get to have that personal relationship that you don’t have with 80 kids on your team,” he said. “I got to play for him; that was a fun experience. We had some very good teams; my junior year, in 1998, we made it to the state finals and lost by six points to Lincoln Northeast — their fourth championship in a row. I still think about that.”
Shelsta already had decided on a teaching career and chose to go to college at nearby Peru State.
“I knew that I wanted to be a teacher and coach; Peru State was close and was the right fit. They had had success — winning a national championship in 1990,” he said. “I wanted to play football just to play; I enjoyed learning about football as a middle linebacker.”
Shelsta excelled in football, earning second-team All-America honors as a punter and was an all-conference performer at linebacker. He also met Mandy while attending Peru State.
“It was a small college in a small town, the only college town in the nation at that time that didn’t have a high school in it,” he said. “I had a great experience there.”
After graduating from Peru State, Shelsta’s career journey began, without his making specific job choices in an attempt to move from one level to another.
“I had no premonition of wanting to get to a certain level but just took one job at a time. I helped for two days of tryouts at Beveridge Middle School while I was student teaching there, then got hired at Omaha Bryan by one of my dad’s former players, Dave Collins, who was the principal,” Shelsta said. “I helped head coach Tim Cannon for six years — a couple years as a volunteer assistant, freshman coach for a couple years, varsity assistant for a couple years. Then I went to Millard South as an assistant coach for four years.”
Shelsta then took his first head coaching job at Elmwood-Murdock in 2014-15, and he stayed there for four years. His teams qualified for the state tournament his last three years. In his second year, the Knights lost to Hastings St. Cecilia in the championship game.
Shelsta spent the past two years at Norris High School, qualifying for state in his second year, where the Titans lost to Omaha Skutt in the first round.
Having his teams qualify for the state basketball tournament in four of six seasons, Shelsta said, “is not because of anything I’ve done, but having assistant coaches and players who work really hard.” He also gives the credit for a large part of his coaching philosophy to his father.
“Much of my approach is based on my father’s philosophy, I think,” Shelsta said. “I want the players to learn the game. There’s no question that hard work is a difference-maker, and it’s hard to beat somebody who would do anything for his coach and his teammates. Five guys playing together for one purpose is tough to beat.”
“My father always used to say, ‘My job is Monday through Thursday, to work them hard, then Friday night let them shine,’ ” he said. “I want to do my job as well as I can during the week, get them prepared as well as I can, then let them play.”