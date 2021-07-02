Sheets: A method to the madness

Hard. Challenging. Verging on impossible. This might be the way that someone would describe a Rubik’s Cube or one of those two-sided jigsaw puzzles with thousands of pieces and the same picture on both sides.
But something that is even harder, more challenging and closer to impossible is neatly folding a fitted sheet.
Over the years, I have tried various methods, but not once have I achieved anything approaching what anyone would call “neatly folded.”
The end result of my efforts has always been what most people would call “a gob.”
My adult daughter, Emily, was here visiting last week and noticed me folding — or trying to fold — a fitted sheet after it came out of the dryer.
“Would you like me to show you how to fold a fitted sheet?” she asked.
Translation: “Your method for folding a fitted sheet leaves a lot to be desired.”
“Sure,” I said.
Translation: “You can try, but it’s probably hopeless.”
Based on a YouTube video that she watched on the subject, Emily demonstrated how I should put my hands in the corners of the long side; join my hands to bring together the corners of the sheet; make a series of folds; lay the sheet on the bed, at which point it forms the general shape of a square; and then fold it into a smaller square.
“Do you want to try now, Mom?” she asked.
Translation: “I won’t be here to do this for you every time, so you’d better learn how to do this yourself.”
“No, it looks great as is,” I said. “I think I should just put it in the linen closet.”
Translation: “There is no way that I can make that look as good as you made it look, and I don’t want to embarrass myself by trying.”
“You need to try this yourself,” she declared, whereupon she shook out the neatly folded sheet and handed it to me.
And so I tried. I really did — which made the fact that I still ended up with a gob (although a nicer-looking gob than normal) even worse.
Emily looked at the mess with despair — but then resolve took over. “Let me show you again,” she said.
Translation: “You’re pathetic, but I’m determined to teach you anyway.”
She again neatly folded the sheet.
“That looks great,” I said. “Let me put it in the linen closet.”
Translation: “Please don’t make me try again.”
“No, you need to learn to do this yourself,” she said, shaking out the sheet and handing it to me.
And so I folded and folded again until I got to the part where she said, “Now lay it on the bed, and it will form a square of sorts.”
And, so, I laid it on the bed. It did not form a square of sorts. More like a gob of sorts. But Emily kind of shifted the material around until it did form a square of sorts so that I could finish the job.
“See? That looks good,” she said. “You did it.”
Translation: “You did it with a lot of help from me. But I think that’s the best we can expect. We’ll stop there.”
I must admit that I didn’t think there was any way that I could replicate anything close to a neatly folded sheet after she left — but, in fact, I did.
There was a time, not too long ago, when I was teaching Emily to do things. Now she is the tutor, and I am the tutee.
Perhaps that’s only “fitting.”
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.