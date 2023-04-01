She can ... and she does

“Does she ... or doesn’t she?” Remember this slogan for Clairol home hair coloring? It was supposed to be so good that no one would ever know.
A more pertinent question right now, though, is this: “Can she ... or can’t she?”
Three weeks into my training for the 5K that will take place at a wedding I’m attending in June, which I wrote about several weeks ago, I’m sure you’re all wanting an update.
OK, maybe not. Maybe you never even saw that column. Maybe you don’t care one shoelace about it if you did. But for those of you who are actually invested emotionally in my progress, you might be wondering: “Can she or can’t she do it?”
I want to be like the little engine who could — and I truly do think I can — but I ventured outside for the first time a couple of days ago after training solely on a treadmill indoors — and, well, I think I can say with certainty that the Olympics are not in my future.
The weather, as you know, has been mostly uncooperative lately, so my training has been relegated to the treadmill. I’d been jogging 15 minutes on the treadmill with some amount of ease and then walking for the rest of an hour.
A few days ago, though, it was nice enough that I thought I should try my newfound skills outside. I decided to head to the mailbox, a 2-mile round trip. Based on the fact that I could jog 15 minutes on the treadmill, I figured I could jog to the mailbox and halfway back, and then walk the rest of the way.
I figured wrong. I did manage to jog for a little over a mile, but it wasn’t one uninterrupted stretch. Rather, it was half a mile, followed by a quarter mile of walking, followed by a quarter mile of jogging, followed by half a mile of walking, a quarter mile of jogging, an eighth of a mile of walking, and then an eighth of a mile of jogging — and all of this was punctuated by the sound of my labored breathing.
The only witnesses to the whole ugly event were my two dogs, who (mostly) refrained from laughing at me.
How can it be so much harder to jog outside than on a treadmill? And why is it that I’ve put in three whole weeks of hard work but can’t run a 5K in record time?
I may not have discovered an inborn talent for jogging, but I have discovered a couple of things about myself: I’m unrealistic and impatient.
I’ve also discovered that I’m a lazy exerciser — an oxymoron that describes someone who wants to exercise at a moderate level on the treadmill while watching Netflix movies on the iPad to make herself forget that her legs are being forced to move.
But after such treadmill exercise, I feel good about the whole thing. Jogging? Not so much. I’m not sure why anyone feels compelled to jog on a regular basis.
Will I eventually come to love jogging? If I were a betting person, I wouldn’t place any money on me.
But the answer to “Can she ... or can’t she?” is almost certainly going to be yes — because I would be ashamed if I ended up being the little engine who couldn’t.
And for those inquiring minds who really want to know: The answer to the first question is yes, she does. And I am not ashamed to admit it.
