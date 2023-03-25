Food and drinks and socializing are certainly noteworthy parts of any get-together, but the highlight of my mother’s birthday party last weekend was the memory sharing.
My sister and I planned a surprise party for our mother at my sister’s home in Maryland to celebrate our mother’s 90th birthday — and we asked the guests to bring a memory to share. The idea was conceived simply as something fun for our mother — a way to make her feel special. Really, though, it was much more than that.
After our mother arrived at the party and was sufficiently surprised and everyone had a chance to visit, we assembled in the living room for the memory sharing.
In addition to family members and friends, guests included several of my mother’s former students from the University of Maryland School of Law, where she was a professor for many years.
No matter how well you know a person and all the various roles in their lives, it is almost impossible to really know the various aspects of a person in each of the roles that don’t include you personally. Sure, as a child, you know some things about your parents’ other lives in theory but don’t really know how it all plays out in practice because you are not a student, colleague or grandchild. You are simply a child who knows that these other lives exist but who is not privy to the details of them.
The memory sharing, though, gave me at least a tiny glimpse of these other lives.
I found out that my mother and now-deceased stepfather, who also was a law professor at the University of Maryland, sometimes held hands as they walked through the halls of the law school. The daughter of one of my mother’s former colleagues spoke at length about a “lunch bunch” consisting of various colleagues who regularly dined together.
I found out that if two students in my mother’s class were unable to satisfactorily answer a particular question in class discussion, she would call on a person from a mental list of the über-prepared students to make sure that class discussion did not come to a standstill.
I learned that “cheat sheet” outlines circulated among her students before exams — but that my mother didn’t care as her exams were not spit-back-information tests but rather applications of laws. The general impression I got was that her students viewed her with a mixture of fear and reverence.
I had long known that my mother was unusual at the time in being a woman in a profession dominated by men, but I never really saw her as a women’s rights advocate — until a former student talked about how my mother counseled her to take a position with a clearly sexist law firm instead of running away from the challenge.
I learned how her longtime travel agent, who has become a friend, came into her life — and that, at least initially, the travel agent also viewed my mother with a healthy measure of fear.
My niece and nephew painted a picture of a formal grandmother whose possessions were mostly off-limits to little hands — memories about which my mother was unabashedly unapologetic. Another nephew, who helps my mother with all manner of tech issues, spoke about his time helping her as a time to catch up with her.
I’m sure that the memory sharing fulfilled its intention of making my mother feel special. But it also unintentionally opened a keyhole into her world for me. A person can never be too old to gain new parental insights.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.