Shamrocks post impressive win at NCHS invite

A 25-stroke win over runner-up Wayne and the margin of victory over the other five teams at Monday’s Norfolk Catholic golf invitational suggested Columbus Scotus is a team to watch as the 2021 high school golf season approaches its postseason.
Not only that, Nicklaus Fleming, a freshman who plays the No. 3 role in the Shamrocks’ lineup, earned the individual championship by shooting a two-over par 74--seven strokes better than runner-up Nolan Fleming, the champ’s older brother, who shot a 9-over 81 to finish even with Battle Creek’s Payton Frederick.
“My brother Nolan is a junior and is the No. 1 right now, and Seth Vuncannon is the No. 2,” Fleming said. “We all three play golf all year round, so we always have different scores mixed up; it just varies.”
Vuncannon finished fourth (11-over, 83), while Patrick Arndt took seventh (13-over, 85) to round out scoring for the Shamrocks.
Fleming said Columbus Scotus has its eye on a state championship in boys golf adding, “this could be our year to do that if we put the work in at practice.”
“Winning state is our long-term goal,” Fleming said. “We’re getting better every day; we’re really improving our score (as a team), and we’re really improving mentally, too, which is a big part of golf.”
Fleming, who had two bogeys during his first eight holes before ending the front nine with a birdie on the par-4 9th-hole, then had two more bogeys on the back nine but made birdie on hole No. 17 to finish 1-over on both the front and back 9s, said he was satisfied with his round.
“I had a couple bogeys when I didn’t commit to my shot; I either pulled it or sliced it, but you’ve got to have short-term memory loss in golf,” Fleming said. “I got it out of my head and made birdie on a hole, so I did what I had to do to get the best score out of the situation.”
Columbus Scotus coach Tyler Swanson, who is in his fifth year as boys golf coach, said Fleming “has done a lot of good things for a freshman, but we’re young--two juniors and three freshmen in our top five.”
“You just don’t expect something like that from a kid whose first year playing high school varsity golf to come out and win a tournament, but the last couple weeks he’s been playing top-5 golf at each tournament,” Swanson said. “He had a little rough start Saturday at our conference meet, but his last 33 holes he’s 4-over now. He’s our No. 3, but we’re a deep team in Class C; he could be the No. 1 on just about any team out there.”
“It’s a real luxury to have him, the head he has on his shoulders--he’s very good about being level-headed, just playing his game,” he said. “That’s what we’re teaching, that they grind out the round; if they have a bad hole, forget it--the last stroke is not as important as the next one.”
Swanson agreed with Fleming that the team’s goal is a state championship.
“Scotus won one back in 1964, or something like that, and hasn’t won a district championship or a conference title since 1996, maybe,” he said. “Wahoo Neumann won the conference on Saturday and is our competition at state, too. Our goal is to shoot in the 320’s-or-lower; today we shot 324, so we’re on track.”
Swanson added that his top two golfers would probably both say they were disappointed with their rounds on Monday, “but that’s just high expectations.”
“That’s okay--it’s good not to peak this week. We want to peak in the next two weeks and have out best days in the next three meets we play in,” Swanson said. “This time of year it’s just about getting some swings in and staying mentally sharp.”
Norfolk Catholic, with its four scores--Jacob Cerny (88), Ethan Schwichtenberg (90), Austin Miekle (92), and Ashten Cunningham (98)--ranging from ninth place through 23rd, finished fifth.
“Some of our players played pretty well, some struggled a bit; Ethan and Austin played pretty well today, but we’ve just got to find a way to be more consistent,” Knights coach Dusty Korth said. “We’ve got some swing mechanics with a couple of (our players) that need to get fixed before next week’s district. We’ll hopefully get a good week of practice in and be ready to go Monday.”
The Knights will be hosting district play on Monday at Fairplay Golf Course.
“We have an opportunity, if four of our guys play well to be top three and make it to state as a team,” Korth said. “Realistically, any of the five, if they play well could make it individuallyl, too.”
Lutheran High Northeast participated in the tournament as well, finishing seventh. Mason Petersen’s 98 was the top score for the Eagles.
“Talking to the guys after their round, just about every guy said they had some good shots and some bad shots today,” Northeast coach Nate Benter said. “We’d like to be more consistent than that; that’s what we’ve been preaching over the past couple weeks is trying to eliminate those two chips, three putts, and if you’re not hitting a club well then put it in the bag--especially off the tee.”
Norfolk Catholic Golf Invite
Team results: 1. Columbus Scotus, +35; 2. Wayne, +60; 3. Battle Creek, +64; 4. Boone Central/Newman Grove, +80; 5. Norfolk Catholic, +87; 6. Norfolk High JV, +141; 7. Lutheran High Northeast, +159.
Individual results/Medalists: 1. Nicklaus Fleming, SCO, 74; 2. Nolan Fleming, SCO, 81; 3. Payton Frederick, BC, 81; 4. Seth Vuncannon, SCO, 83; 5. Drew Sharpe, WA, 84; 6. Thane Hardwick, BC/NG, 84; 7. Patrick Arndt, SCO, 85; 8. Tanner Walling, WA, 85; 9. Jacob Cerny, NC, 88; 10. Caleb Lindgren, BC, 88.