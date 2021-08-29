Seven seniors to lead Norfolk High boys cross country

The Norfolk High boys cross country program will go as far as its seven seniors take it, and the group has its sights set on a successful journey to a special end of the season at the state cross country meet in Kearney.
Those seniors — Isaac Guenther, Tristen Kittelson, Cole Uzzell, Wyatt Mead, Daniel Weitzmann, Devan Schmit and Daniel Yowell — will make up the core of the Panthers’ team in 2021.
Although the rest of the squad is made up of just five underclassmen — junior William Reynolds, sophomores Peyton Flohr and Isaac Ochoa, and freshmen Preston Held and Cannon Taake — Panthers coach Aaron Bradley said that for now, at least, “We have quality, not quantity.”
“We are experienced; this is the most experienced team I’ve had in my 10 years as head cross country coach, and I’m not sure how long it’s been since we’ve had a group like this here at this school,” Bradley said. “Based on what the kids have told me, their expectations are high, so we just have to buy into a few things we’ve talked about — having a common goal, a common purpose and having fun along the way.”
Those goals, as determined by the team during a summer retreat, include finishing among the top three teams at every meet and in the top two at the district meet, then culminating in a top five finish at the state meet, with five state medalists.
“They’ve been training at a high level,” Bradley said. “What they have to understand is that everybody on this team is going to have a role.”
Norfolk finished eighth at the state meet last season, with Ochoa earning a fifth-place medal as a freshman. Yowell also qualified individually with a top 15 finish in the district meet but didn’t medal at state. Kittelson and Uzzell just missed qualifying individually, taking 16th and 17th, respectively, but benefited from running with the team at state, as did Reynolds.
“I’m sure some of these guys have individual goals to also be among the top 15 in the district this year,” Bradley said. “There are five to seven of these guys that are capable of being sub-17 (minutes), with Ochoa being sub-15.”
Bradley said he has already begun building team strategy with his Panthers, providing an overall plan “so they can buy in and believe in it, which only happens if you can practice it each day,” even as the individual roles become more specific.
“I discussed with the seniors that I’ve already told Isaac (Ochoa) his race strategy will be different than yours,” Bradley said. “But it’s up to the other six runners to ‘pack run’ with somebody setting the tempo. If we do that, we’re going to score really well, plus they’re going to have some individual success, but they’ve got to buy into that as a group.”
“Each of these runners has certain qualities that contribute to the team; we’ve got to push and pull each other during races,” he said. “We’re OK with the physical part — right now it’s the mental part, the cohesiveness part that we’re working on. Between our second runner and fifth, maybe even our seventh runner, we want no more than 30 seconds.”
The Panthers’ slogan is posted in the locker room as a reminder that they are preparing physically and mentally for the rewards at the end of the season — “run hard, run smart, run together.”
Chris Mueller and Tony Brown will again be assisting Bradley this season.
NORFOLK HIGH BOYS CROSS COUNTRY ROSTER
Seniors: Isaac Guenther, Tristen Kittelson, Cole Uzzell, Wyatt Mead, Daniel Weitzmann, Devan Schmit and Daniel Yowell
Junior: William Reynolds
Sophomores: Peyton Flohr and Isaac Ochoa
Freshmen: Preston Held and Cannon Taake