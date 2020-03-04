Five of the eight teams in the Class C2 state tournament field hail from Northeast Nebraska.
No. 1 Oakland-Craig, No. 4 Crofton, No. 6 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, No. 7 Ponca and unranked Clarkson/Leigh will represent the area starting Thursday in Lincoln.
Top-ranked Oakland-Craig (25-1) leads the area parade.
The Knights finished third a year ago after dropping an overtime heartbreaker in the semifinals to eventual state champion Hastings St. Cecilia.
Going into the season, O-C coach Joe Anderson said despite losing the state’s leading scorer, Dacey Nelson, and her 27 points per game, he thought he’d have a solid team.
“Right out of the gate, this team just gelled together really well, great team chemistry,” he said. “The whole group of them has stayed really unselfish. They just want to win. It’s turned into a really fun season.
Senior guard Kennedy Benne leads the way with 20.7 points, six rebounds and five steals per game.
“People see that she scores a lot of points,” Anderson said, “but a lot of her points come from her defense.”
The area is assured of at least two Class C2 semifinalists.
Oakland-Craig opens against East Husker rival Clarkson/Leigh (20-5). Game time is 2 p.m. at Lincoln North Star. The Knights defeated the Patriots 55-31 on Dec. 10.
Cassidy Hoffman leads the red and blue with 9.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
The other guaranteed area semifinalist will come from the first-round contest between Crofton (23-3) and another East Husker power, BRLD (20-5). It’s set for North Star at 7 p.m.
Crofton is the defending C2 runner-up. Coach Aaron Losing’s teams have won five state titles in the last decade, but none of the current Warriors was on the squad the last time the maroon and white lifted the championship trophy in 2016.
Junior center Lacey Sprakel leads the team in both scoring (11.7) and rebounding (6.1).
The Wolverines look to sophomore Jordan Snyder for points (11.7) and boards (7).
Ponca returns to state for the second straight year and the third time in four years.
The 21-4 Indians have a difficult draw in 17-7 Grand Island Central Catholic. Five of the Crusaders’ seven losses have come to state-tourney teams in classes A, B, C1 and C2.
Junior Kaci Day leads the Indians with 14.7 points and six rebounds per game. Opening tip is set for North Star at 3:45 p.m.
AN ALL-EAST HUSKER matchup is also on the slate in Class C1 when No. 2 North Bend Central squares off with No. 3 West Point-Beemer.
The Tigers won the teams’ only meeting this season, 53-43 on Dec. 12.
The rematch is set for the Bob Devaney Sports Center at 3:45 p.m.
North Bend was fortunate to make the state tournament having scored five points in the last five seconds in the district final against Norfolk Catholic to force overtime.
North Bend also played an overtime game in last season’s state tournament opener, a loss to eventual state champion Wahoo Neumann.
Lauren Emanuel’s 10.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game are tops for the Tigers.
West Point-Beemer returns to state after last year’s opening-round setback to Lincoln Christian.
The Cadets have won 12 straight and 16 of their past 17.
The lone blemish came at the hands of Oakland-Craig in the East Husker semifinals, 42-38. Eight days later, the Cadets gave the Knights their only loss of the season, 59-57.
Junior Sidney Swanson leads the West Point-Beemer charge with 20.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.