Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
True love begins with Christ
After Jesus was crucified, he said, “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.” He has more forgiveness than the whole world has sin. He wants us to follow his example. “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.” Yet, we cannot fulfil that command without his help. He says, “Without Me, ye can do nothing.” Paul says, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” Christ is key. In his death and resurrection there is new life, strength, and hope for us to overcome anger and every other sin. He came to give us freedom from every sin. He died to pay for them all. He rose from the dead and promises we too will rise. His resurrection shows that the Father accepted his sacrifice for us all.
Love is not a feeling. Love is not doing things so that we can expect something in return. True love begins with Christ alone, who suffered and died for those who did not deserve it. “Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us, and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins.” As the only true and perfect Good Samaritan, Christ continues to heal our wounds by forgiving our sins. He heals the trouble and hurt caused by our sins. With his forgiving grace he binds the brokenhearted, bares our griefs, and carries our sorrows. On the cross, he accomplished all things needful for us to be saved. He enables us to help those in need and to show compassion toward all.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Conflict is a part of relationships and life in community. Jesus’ words in today’s gospel are often used in situations having to do with church discipline. The prophet Ezekiel tells of warning the wicked to turn from their ways, and Paul reminds us that love is the fulfilling of the law. We gather in the name of Christ, assured that he is present among us with gifts of peace and reconciliation.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
When God makes a statement or lays down a principle, we must always use His definition rather than our own. For instance, man’s definition and practice of love can be downright selfish and manipulative. But when we use God’s definition found in 1 Corinthians 13:4-8, that love is incredible. If we read “man is the head of woman” and we insert our own idea of what that means, it may include the idea of domination.
But when we see how God practices it as in “God is the head of Christ” we see a wonderful relationship to imitate. The idea of submission in the world conjures up an image of superiority and inferiority, strength and weakness. God’s model of submission is just the opposite of the world’s. When Jesus submits to the Father, as is described in Philippians 2, Jesus submits when He holds a position of equality with God, the Father.
I bring this all up as a preamble to prepare you for our sermon Sunday. God says “I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God.” Exodus 20:5. What do you picture when you think of someone as jealous? Be with us Sunday to find out about God’s definition of jealousy and why it should be a good thing.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
What’s wrong?
Do you enjoy being wrong? If so, you are an unusual person. Most of us hate being wrong. In fact, some folks will go to extremes to tenaciously cling to what they think is right, even in the face of clear evidence to the contrary.
This week’s sermon comes from the Gospel of Matthew, and our passage is one of several in this part of the Gospel that deal with Jesus’ teachings. Our scripture is explicitly about what to do when a member of the church sins. The easy part is if the sinner repents — restoration to the community is then possible. But if the member doesn’t repent, the person could be cut off from the community of faith. What next? Only one thing can remedy the situation — the healing presence of Christ.
We will again worship in the church building this Sunday, with safety measures including masks. Communion will be served (with safety measures). The recorded version of this sermon will be on our Facebook page (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE), with the worship bulletin and anthems on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). Come and worship with us however you are able.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson