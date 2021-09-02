Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Faith relies on God’s promise to provide
Faith relies on what we cannot see, explain, understand, or view under a microscope. “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” When we endure suffering, we can trust in God’s promise to remain with us and get us through our difficulty.
But why must we suffer? Why must cancer exist? Why must children suffer? Why must hurricanes and tornadoes tear lives and homes apart? Why can’t we all just live in perfect peace and freedom from all troubles? Scripture says, “We must through much tribulation enter into the Kingdom of God.” Suffering can still be very hard to understand, especially when we are experiencing it. Yet, that is why God gave us faith. “Commit thy way unto the LORD; trust also in Him; and He shall bring it to pass.” Faith relies on his promise to provide and to make things work out for our good. Through faith, we have the assurance that our suffering cannot be punishment from God since Jesus already endured that for us on the cross.
Faith doesn’t look to what can be seen, explained, or proven in a lab. Faith looks to Jesus Christ alone. He alone went to the cross to take away the source of our suffering. If Adam and Eve hadn’t fallen into sin, there would be no suffering. Yet, Jesus came to take away our sin, the root cause of all suffering. “Surely He hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows ... He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon Him; and with His stripes we are healed.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This week the scripture readings present us with many challenges. James’ words cut right through the hierarchy of the church by challenging his readers then and now not to show favoritism to church goers who donate more than others. James understands the temptation of falling into the trap of treating people differently by how much they give to the church. It’s the reason many pastors choose not to know what their parishioners give to the church. Stewardship should always be between the giver and God.
The Gospel for this week presents even more challenges. In the scripture the Syrophoenician woman comes to Jesus begging him to cast the demon out of her little girl. Jesus first rebukes her in what many would consider a very hurtful way. The debate continues to this day on whether Jesus was testing her faith or possibly a response from Jesus “humanness.” Whatever we might think, we see once again the love God has for all His children!
This weekend we wrap up the summer by celebrating Labor Day. May you have a safe and blessed holiday!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Why we do what we do
I was raised in a certain denomination; it was all I knew. As a young boy, I didn’t know anything else existed. As a young adult, the first time I entered a church of Christ I felt like a fish out of water, I felt like an alien. I had a lot of questions; some things were strange, others things were down right offensive to me: why can’t they afford an organ? Where are the statues? Why are people talking to me? Why are people bringing their own Bibles to church, and how dare they deface the word of God? I had a lot of questions. But there was one thing I was sure of: They knew the truth, I didn’t, and I wanted desperately to know it. That was the thing that kept me coming back. We have a lot of new people in our midst, I’m sure they have a lot of questions; just like I did. So, this Sunday, let’s look at why we do what we do. “If you love Me, you will keep My commands” John 14:15. Why do you do the things you do?
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Playing favorites
Do you remember the Smothers Brothers show of the 1960’s and 70’s? They were named Tom and Dick, with Tom playing the “slower” one and having the signature line of “Mom always liked you best!” It made for good comedy.
But this week, our biblical passage deals with how we tend to like one person or group better than we like another in a way that is hurtful and wrong. We call it favoritism.
Favoritism shows up in many ways. Maybe the new hire at the office just happens to be the boss’s daughter. Was she really the best person for the job, or did she just have the right connections? Or there might be some unfunny favoritism going on in a household that can cause damage to familial relationships.
James, the author of our text, brings forth another concern. When a wealthy person comes to worship, the congregation is quick to be nice to them and offer them the best seats, while those who are poor are ignored or pushed to the back. Ironically, James notes, the congregation would be richer in the right way if they paid more attention to the poor and stopped “playing favorites.”
We welcome you to worship with us this Sunday; communion will be served to all who profess faith in Jesus. No favorites.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson