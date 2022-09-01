Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The healing power of God’s Word
First we learn to hear and then we learn to speak. The order is important, both physically but spiritually. “Faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God.” “Blessed are they that hear the Word of God, and keep it.” “How shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard?”
But how can a person hear if he is constantly talking? How can a person hear if he only hears what he wants to hear? How can a person hear when he is listening only to popular opinion, or what feels right at the moment, and not what God says? And how can a person hear what Jesus has done for him on the cross if his only concern is his own accomplishments and financial gain? There are countless voices in the world, but there is only one that saves. Jesus says, “I am the way the truth, and the life, no man cometh unto the Father but by Me.” “The words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.”
His Spirit works through his word to bring us not only bodily, but also spiritual and eternal healing. Through his word, the Holy Spirit opens our hearts that we may believe in Christ and know that God forgives our sins for his sake. He gives us true repentance and faith, the forgiveness of sins, and the promise of eternal life. He will also deliver us from all earthly affliction according to his will and timing. Scripture says, “He forgiveth all thine iniquities; and healeth all thy diseases”, therefore, “cast all your care upon Him; for He careth for you.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
“It’s not as easy as it looks!”
We’ve all heard that saying before, right? I would hazard a guess that we’ve all had personal experiences discovering that an idea was harder to do than we thought. In the gospel of Luke, Jesus makes it very clear to his followers how very difficult if not impossible it will be to be his disciples.
“Now large crowds were traveling with [Jesus;] and he turned and said to them, “Whoever comes to me and does not hate father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters, yes, and even life itself, cannot be my disciple. Whoever does not carry the cross and follow me cannot be my disciple.” Luke 14-25-27/
That seems more frightening than inspiring! Is Jesus really telling us that we have to hate everything and everyone to follow him? In some ways, yes! To be a true follower of Jesus we must put Jesus first in our lives. That doesn’t mean that we have to leave behind those that we love. Quite the contrary, when we give ourselves wholly to Jesus our hearts are so full of his love that we have even more love to share than we could ever imagine. When our priorities put God first, then everything opens up to us.
In this week’s gospel, Jesus was warning his disciples then and now that being a Christian is by no means easy. Having Christ in your heart changes everything — for the better!
God’s blessings on your journey!!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Who are we?
It has always intrigued me how two people can face similar circumstances and respond to them in wildly different ways. This Sunday we will investigate two people who seek after Jesus and study the outcome of their encounter with Him. One is Zacchaeus and the other is referred to as the “rich, young ruler.” When we see ourselves in one of the two of them, we will learn priceless and eternal lessons. Please be with us this Sunday as we worship the Lord.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Being good clay
We get the message time and again in the Bible that many things the world takes for granted are actually very important in the long run, while the world clamors for things that have no lasting value.
For example, in the opening words of the Bible, we are given the account of the creation, where we read that humanity is made from humble stuff — dirt or clay.
Additionally, almost every human culture, from ancient times to the present, has used clay in another practical way — to make pottery. Skilled potters can make a remarkable variety of items from the simple ingredients of clay, water, a potter’s wheel, and a kiln. Thus, something practical and even beautiful can be made with the most simple of materials.
In our passage this week, the prophet Jeremiah, at God’s command, watches a potter at work. The potter is working on a potential pot, but he doesn’t like how it is turning out, so he smashes the clay back down and starts over. Jeremiah’s God-given message to Israel is thus: Are we not clay in the Master Potter’s hand? If we disobey, do we not deserve to be thrown out, like bad clay? On the other hand, there is always God’s mercy.
As always, you are very welcome to join us in Sunday morning worship; Holy Communion (open table) will be served.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson