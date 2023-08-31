Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Selfless love begins with Christ
Most would agree that the world needs more love. That’s why everyone likes the story of the Good Samaritan. In it, Jesus teaches that we are to show compassion toward those in need even if we must put our own safety at risk. Imagine how different the world would be if everyone had only this kind of selfless love in their hearts.
Imagine if everyone always jumped at the chance to help others in need. No police required. Crime would cease to exist. Yet, such a utopia will not exist in this world because we are not living in the Garden of Eden anymore. Mankind fell away from God and as a result, “Out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies.” But the good news is that God has not forsaken us. “God commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
True love begins with Jesus Christ alone. True selfless love is Christ going to the cross for the whole world and laying down his sinless life for those who did not deserve it. “Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us, and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins.” As the only true and perfect Good Samaritan, Christ continues to heal our wounds by forgiving our sins. He heals the trouble and hurt caused by our sins. With his forgiving grace, he binds the brokenhearted, bares our griefs, and carries our sorrows. On the cross, he accomplished all things needful for us to be saved. He enables us to help those in need and to show compassion toward all.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
In the Gospel of Matthew last week, Jesus lifted his disciple Peter up as the rock that the church will be built on. This week Peter objects to Jesus’ foretelling of what his ministry will entail.
“From that time on, [after Peter confessed that Jesus was the Messiah,] Jesus began to show his disciples that he must go to Jerusalem and undergo great suffering at the hands of the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and on the third day be raised. And Peter took him aside and began to rebuke him, saying, “God forbid it, Lord! This must never happen to you.” But he turned and said to Peter, “Get behind me, Satan! You are a stumbling block to me; for you are setting your mind not on divine things but on human things.” Then Jesus told his disciples, “If any want to become my followers, let them deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me. For those who want to save their life will lose it, and those who lose their life for my sake will find it.” — Matthew 16:21-25.
We are all called to take up our cross and follow Jesus once we do our lives will never be the same!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
In God’s presence
Where do we go to find God? Do we go to a church with a huge sanctuary, where the greatness of God is proclaimed? Or do we seek out a place of quiet and let God speak to us in a still, small voice? Or perhaps we should change our perspective — is it God who seeks us out and calls to us in a mysterious way?
This week, our scripture recounts one of the most famous God encounters (“theophanies”) in the Bible — God speaking to Moses at the Burning Bush. We see many different ways that God self-reveals in Holy Scripture; for example, God appears as three human strangers to Abraham, and God has a wrestling match with Jacob. But here we see an emphasis on God’s glory and power, and upon a task that God calls Moses to do.
But Moses hardly feels up to the task. Why should it be he who delivers the Israelites to freedom? How will people believe him — not just Pharaoh, but the Israelites themselves? God gives Moses a mysterious and profound answer.
You are invited to join us this Sunday for worship; communion is served and we have an open table for all believers.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
I was in the seventh grade and could not wait for Sunday to come, I could not wait for church. I had discovered the one who brought meaning to my life, the reason for my very existence. Her name was Nancy. I would sit in our pew and I would immediately start systematically scanning the sanctuary until I spotted her, and there my enraptured gaze would rest until church was over.
I was in a place of worship, but worshipping the Lord never entered my mind. Mine was an egregious example of missing the mark of worship. Later in my Christian life, I began to realize I had a more subtle case of being in seventh grade. I loved what God could do for me, my focus was on the things of God and not God Himself.
This is a difficult distinction because what God can do for us is definitely part of who God is. But we can sense the distinction when others are interested in us for only what they can get out of us, we need to turn that around and look at ourselves and God. We need to examine ourselves and say: “Am I worshipping the Lord or do I just want something from Him?” or “am I worshipping out of love of God or is it out of lust for a thing?”
When we just focus on the things of God, we miss the joy of God, we sell ourselves short. “Come, let us bow down and worship Him; let us kneel before the Lord, our Maker! For He is our Go, and we are the people of His pasture, and the sheep of His hand .” Psalm 95:6-7. We would love to have you with us for worship this Sunday.
— Jeff Schipper, minister