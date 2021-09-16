Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The source of suffering overcome
Many believe death is a natural part of the circle of life. According to Scripture, however, death is never natural. We were created to live with God for all eternity. The grave was never a part of God’s original plan for us. When we fell into sin, and the grave followed as a consequence, God planned to send his only-begotten Son to the cross to restore eternal life with him.
When the only son of a widow died, Jesus felt genuine compassion for her. She not only lost her family, she also lost her financial support. Jesus has compassion on us all. It pains him to see us suffer with all the worries, doubts, and fears of this life. Scripture says Jesus was “touched with the feeling of our infirmities.” He sees the tears of those who lose loved ones in hurricanes, earthquakes, and floods. He has compassion for them all. He sees the victims of war and the children who suffer, and he has compassion for them. He is not far away, but is near to us all. “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”
Jesus does more than feel our pain. He overcomes the root and source of it. He suffered and died for our sin. “He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon Him; and with His stripes we are healed.” By rising from the grave, Jesus gives us the assurance that our sins are forgiven, God is at peace with us, our suffering is only temporary, and that we too will rise.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
We live in a very competitive society. We gauge our sense of value by the size of our home, our car, our job and the list goes on and on! We crave popularity and acceptance.
In the Gospel of Mark we see it lived out amongst the disciples. “Then they came to Capernaum; and when he was in the house he asked them, “What were you arguing about on the way?” But they were silent, for on the way they had argued with one another who was the greatest. He sat down, called the twelve, and said to them, “Whoever wants to be first must be last of all and servant of all.” Then he took a little child and put it among them; and taking it in his arms, he said to them, “Whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me, and whoever welcomes me welcomes not me but the one who sent me.” Mark 9:33-37.
The scripture is especially ironic when you consider in the verses previous to this, he was explaining to the disciples His impending betrayal crucifixion and resurrection.
Jesus was teaching the disciples and us that to be true followers of Jesus we must not look to earthly solutions to life’s challenges. We can have all of life’s earthly possessions, but they will eventually fade away. Sharing God’s Love with all of our brothers and sisters is the greatest of all gifts.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
What God can do
In my youth, summers were spent in Minnesota; where it is hot, humid, and full of mosquitoes. But when I remember that time, it is not about that misery, it is about fun. We would play as hard as we could; we would be exhausted, with sweat running down our faces. We could push ourselves because we knew a secret place.
It was a field of young trees, and under the shade of those trees was a strawberry patch. We would play hard, then sit in the shade with a breeze blowing, and eat strawberries; it was so refreshing. I think of that restoration when I read this promise from God, “Therefore repent and return, so that your sins may be wiped away, in order that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord.” Acts 3:19. God is a healer, a restorer, a deliverer, a refresher from all that drains us of life. We’ll talk more about this Sunday morning.
This Sunday at 5 p.m. we will have an ice cream social and at 6 p.m. we will start showing season 2 of “The Chosen” with a discussion time afterwards.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The greatest of all time
Our topic this week is greatness. How do we assess the quality of greatness in people? As usual for these types of subject matter, it depends. If we are talking about winning the Olympic 100-meter dash or Super Bowl, we can say those people who won are best in the world at that moment. But what about previous years, and a body of work that goes beyond one game or one race?
In recent years, folks have invented an acronym to get at this idea. The term is GOAT, which stands for Greatest Of All Time. The term is pretty much designed to get the arguments going and of course, there are some arguments from the area of sports that will never be settled.
Today’s passage has Jesus giving an important message. The disciples, his audience, are having a difficult time understanding what Jesus is telling them, even though this is the second time they have heard it. So their discussion turns to another topic to avoid the discomfort of what Jesus is saying — they begin arguing about which one of them is the greatest. Jesus uses this faux pas as a teaching moment, giving them a picture of greatness that they and the rest of the world had never seen.
We welcome you to worship with us this Sunday, where we will be worshipping the true Greatest Of All Time, Jesus.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson