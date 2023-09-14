NOTE: Please do not delete or remove this file.
Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Trusting in God to provide
Jesus says don’t worry. That can be difficult when there is so much evil in the world. The selfish actions of corrupt rulers often leave us wondering what to do. Satan also constantly seeks to lead souls further away from God. “Your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.”
Yet, Jesus still says not to worry. Of his church, he says, “The gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” Ultimately, no evil power is in control. Jesus clearly says, “All power is given unto Me in heaven and in earth.” God allows evil rulers a certain amount of power in this world, but only long enough to serve his higher purposes. “We know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose.”
What is the point of worrying about not having enough, when our Heavenly Father promises to provide? What is the point of worrying about the unknown when nothing is hidden from God? What is the point of worrying about tomorrow when Jesus is the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, and promises, “the very hairs of your head are all numbered.” David says, “The LORD is my Shepherd, I shall not want.” We will not lack with God as our provider.
He wants us to have peace in our heart, rest in our souls, knowing that the powers of this world do not control our life. Our Heavenly Father is in control. He knows our needs, takes them to heart, and always provides. Scripture says to cast “all your care upon Him; for He careth for you.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
How many times are we to forgive someone who has wronged us? Our first reaction might be, why should I forgive them at all? Why should I allow myself to get hurt all over again? These are valid questions that have been debated since the beginning of time. The Gospel of Matthew for this week seems to address the issue of forgiveness directly.
“Peter came and said to [Jesus], “Lord, if another member of the church sins against me, how often should I forgive? As many as seven times?” Jesus said to him, “Not seven times, but, I tell you, 77 times.” — Matthew 18:21-22.
Seventy-seven times seems like a lot of forgiveness! Other translations say 70 times 7, which translates to mean there should be no limit to how many times we should be willing to forgive. That doesn’t even sound practical, how can we be expected to never stop forgiving? The truth is God never stops forgiving us for our brokenness. He not only forgives us, once we come to him for forgiveness He forgets that we ever sinned.
God wants us to know that we are His beloved children and through God’s grace we are made whole. One final point on forgiveness, if you are in a relationship where you are being abused, get out and get help. God does not want you to be in harms way. You can someday forgive the abuser but you have to get out of harms way. Call 911 or 800-799-7233.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Being forgiving
Our passage this week is from the Gospel of Matthew, and it is a teaching passage about forgiveness. In the verses prior to today’s passage, Jesus gives instruction on what the Church should do when a member does not want to follow the rules and obey. The big conclusion to all of this, though, comes to a head in today’s lesson — basically, anyone can come back to the Church if he or she repents, which means that forgiveness is offered.
Today’s passage, then, starts off with a question to Jesus from the apostle Peter — how many times should we offer forgiveness? As many as seven times? Peter thinks he is being generous in offering up that number. But Jesus surprises him by saying, “No, not seven, but 77.” Jesus then goes on to tell a parable about two men, one quick to forgive and another who refuses to forgive. What do we learn from this parable?
This Sunday, our worship will be held at Ta-Ha-Zouka park, at the stone cabin on the north side of the park. A pot luck lunch will be held after the service. Come and worship with us — you are always welcome.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
“How long, O Lord? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide Your face from me? … How long will my enemy be exalted over me?” Psalm 13:1-2.
We all long for solutions to our and loved ones problems. There is a frustration and a weariness that sets in, and maybe a doubt about God when He seems not to be acting on our behalf. We will look at the various and powerful ways God indeed responds to our troubles.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, Norfolk
— The Rev. Mike Vincent