Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Trusting in God to provide
Jesus says don’t worry. That can be difficult when there is so much evil in the world. The selfish actions of corrupt rulers often leave us wondering what to do. Satan also constantly seeks to lead souls further away from God. “Your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.”
Yet, Jesus still says not to worry. Of his church, he says, “The gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” Ultimately, the evil powers of this world are not in control. Jesus clearly says, “All power is given unto Me in heaven and in earth.” God allows evil rulers a certain amount of power in this world, but only long enough to serve his higher purposes. “We know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose.”
What is the point of worrying about not having enough, when our Heavenly Father promises to provide? What is the point of worrying about the unknown, when nothing is hidden from God? What is the point of worrying about tomorrow when Jesus is the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, and promises, “the very hairs of your head are all numbered.” David says, “The LORD is my Shepherd, I shall not want.” We will not lack with God as our provider.
He wants us to have peace in our heart, rest in our souls, knowing that the powers of this world do not control our life. Our Heavenly Father is in control. He knows our needs, takes them to heart, and always provides. Scripture says to cast “all your care upon Him; for He careth for you.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Sweet fellowship
Take a look at the things that God hates in Proverbs 6:16-19. In a sense, they are not directed at Him; they are all things that divide us one from one another. God hates what divides; God loves what unites. He loves unity because that is what He is and what He experiences: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit are one.
Jesus prays for our unity with Him in this way: “that they may all be one; even as You, Father, are in Me and I in you, that they also may be in Us, so that the world may believe that You sent Me.” John 17:21. How do we become the answer to that prayer? Is that even possible?
The world has made many attempts at unity: tolerance, acceptance, working together, get along to get along; but those all come up lacking. “Make my joy complete by being of the same mind, maintaining the same love, united in spirit, intent on one purpose.” Philippians 2:2.
Sunday we will talk about the power of being united in spirit and what it accomplishes. We would love to have you with us for worshiping the Lord. After worship we will be having a fellowship meal.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Following Jesus
As human beings, we tend to want to follow certain things. Maybe it’s the stock market, or the Major League Baseball standings of our favorite team. Today, in this technological age, many folks like to “follow” entertainers and pundits on social media such as Twitter.
But the deal is, if we are followers, then somewhere there is something for us to follow — generally, a leader. The question is, who is worthy of being followed?
Our passage this week from the gospel of Mark starts out with a scene of the 12 disciples talking with Jesus. He asks the disciples what people have been saying about his identity and there are several different answers. But when Jesus puts the question to the disciples, Peter comes up with the correct answer — the Messiah.
Everything was looking great to the disciples to that point. But then Jesus starts saying some difficult things regarding the Messiah (Son of Man), that he must be rejected and killed before rising again.
Peter tries to take Jesus aside and rebuke him, but it is Jesus who does the rebuking. Peter needs a little lesson about how to follow Jesus, as all of do sooner or later.
We welcome you to worship with us this Sunday, where we will be worshipping and trying to follow Jesus.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson