Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church
‘The Gospel Restored
In Martin Luther’s day, the church wielded enormous power. Death was everywhere. The plague wiped out half of Europe’s population. Many looked to the church for hope and salvation. But the Pope profited from the situation by authorizing the sale of indulgences, release from purgatory for so much on the dollar. It was part of a corrupt system. If you do the right works, and say the right prayers, you get so many years off from purgatory. You cleanse yourself from your sins. Yet the Bible says, “A man is justified by faith, without the deeds of the law.” God had a wonderful plan. Through Martin Luther, God would overthrow the corruption and restore the Gospel to the church.
God enlisted Luther in a spiritual war to “earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints.” Perhaps no one knew his sins, and no one longed to be forgiven more than him. He spent years searching for relief beginning already in childhood. He saw God only as an angry judge who must be appeased by good works. When he finally discovered free salvation by grace through faith in the Bible, and how the church suppressed this freedom, he was an unstoppable force.
On Oct. 31, 1517, he posted 95 theses on the door of the Castle Church to refute indulgences and other abuses and became instantly famous. Christians everywhere welcomed his Christ-centered teaching. Five hundred years later, we still benefit in many ways from the great Reformation. Above all, we have Christ in our churches, and we have him in our hearts through faith in his Word.
“By grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.”
— Pastor Wyatt Rosebrock
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The most important thing
One of the great challenges in life is to correctly prioritize the various obstacles and hurdles that we encounter as we deal with our daily existence. The general problem is that many small things that are not critical nevertheless draw our attention away from the bigger, more important things.
Why does this happen? One common reason is that we find the less important items to be easier to deal with, so we tend to them first and worry about the bigger ones later. Or perhaps we simply have trouble recognizing what or who is the most important thing in a given situation.
In this week’s scripture from the gospel of Mark, Jesus is asked to name the most important part of the Jewish law. This could have gone all wrong for Jesus — no matter what part of the law he picked, his detractors were thinking he would have to leave something out that would open him up to criticism. Or so it would seem.
But Jesus’ answer left his audience stunned. It’s so easy that it’s profound, and it involves not a lot of high and fancy theology, but something simple — love. That, according to Jesus, is the most important thing.
Come worship with us this Sunday to hear more about this most important thing.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
St. John’s Lutheran Church
Broken but perfect
This weekend protestant churches around the world celebrate the reformation. It commemorates when Martin Luther nailed the 95 Thesis on the door of the Wittenberg Church. Luther was calling for change in the church. Over 500 years later, we continue to struggle with how we can be more effective at being God's hands and feet.
The gospel for this weekend has Jesus calling his followers to not be slaves to their sins. They answered him, “We are descendants of Abraham and have never been slaves to anyone. What do you mean by saying, ‘You will be made free’?” Jesus answered them, “Very truly, I tell you, everyone who commits sin is a slave to sin. The slave does not have a permanent place in the household; the son has a place there forever. So if the Son makes you free, you will be free indeed.”
Their response was incredibly ironic when you consider their history was one of enslavement by neighboring countries. Jesus, of course, was calling his followers to a higher calling. To admit that we are slaves to our sins. The great news is that as we ask God for forgiveness he not only forgives us, he forgets we have ever sinned.
I know I am desperately in need of a "forgetful" God. With this in mind, Martin Luther calls us to die to our sins each and every day.
Let us never forget that we are broken, but by the grace of God, we are seen as God's beloved children perfect in every way.
Have a safe and fun Halloween.
— The Rev. Randy Rasmussen