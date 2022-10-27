Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Luther’s spiritual warfare and the reformation
Martin Luther’s life was anything but easy. His life was like a spiritual war, fought for the sake of Christ, the Church, and for his own soul too. The struggle began very early, when at grade school, he was taught to regard Jesus as a severe and angry Judge. “We were all taught that we had to atone for our own sins.” He found no peace. His sins troubled him day and night. He did not know Christ as Savior but lived in constant fear of him.
As a monk he starved and beat himself trying to rid himself of his sins. It only made things worse. As a monk he studied the Bible faithfully, and eventually discovered the verse, “The just shall live by his faith.” It was as though heaven itself opened to him. Finally, he had peace and assurance when he learned to know Christ as his forgiving Savior.
But his troubles were only beginning. After posting his 95 theses on the door of the Castle Church, although many Christians welcomed his Christ-centered teaching, the Church turned on him. Later he was excommunicated from the Church, and the emperor issued a sentence of death for him.
But the Reformation couldn’t be stopped. The people longed to hear the free Gospel of forgiveness of sins through Christ. Many turned away from indulgences, prayers to saints, work-righteousness, penance, and many other things Luther saw as attacks against Christ. Today we have Christ in our churches, and we have him in our hearts through faith. We never have to be uncertain about our salvation since Jesus died for us and rose again. “Ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This weekend we celebrate the Reformation. In Romans 3:21-26, Paul explains that nothing we do earns our right to eternal life, that is a gift given to us by the Grace of God! This is the basis for Martin Luther and the other reformers teachings. That we are saved by Grace alone!
“But now, apart from law, the righteousness of God has been disclosed, and is attested by the law and the prophets, the righteousness of God through faith in Jesus Christ for all who believe. For there is no distinction, since all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God; they are now justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus, whom God put forward as a sacrifice of atonement by his blood, effective through faith. He did this to show his righteousness, because in his divine forbearance he had passed over the sins previously committed; it was to prove at the present time that he himself is righteous and that he justifies the one who has faith in Jesus.”
Our challenge as we celebrate the Reformation is to live out our lives in response to this amazing gift we have been given by Jesus Christ. Not because we have to, but because with the love of Christ in our hearts we can do nothing else but love others as we are loved.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Go climb a tree
When we encounter someone who is annoying us, we have a number of expressions in the English language to respond to that person so as to register our annoyance and disapproval. You know these phrases well – “buzz off”, “beat it”, “go jump in a lake”, or, particularly appropriate for us today, “go climb a tree”. These phrases are all indicating that the one person does not want to have anything to do with the other.
Our scripture for this Sunday involves Jesus’ entry into Jericho where he comes across a man named Zacchaeus. He seems to be looking for a way to see Jesus as he enters into town. But people are not making it easy for him. Zacchaeus cannot see over the crowd but there is no movement by the people to help him see Jesus. It is a figurative “go climb a tree”.
As we have been noting in our passages from Luke, with Jesus there is always a surprise. This time, we find out that Zacchaeus is a rich tax collector, which explains why people aren’t too eager to help him see Jesus. But Zacchaeus finds a way to see the Lord by literally climbing a tree. What will happen?
This Sunday is Reformation Sunday. We will celebrate the gift of Holy Scripture and sing special songs in praise. Please feel free to join us.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson