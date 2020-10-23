Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
All are invited
God calls us to a great marriage supper. “All things are ready: come unto the marriage.” It is a feast of salvation through Christ. God calls us to enjoy eternal salvation through faith in Christ. It makes no difference whether we are rich or poor, young or old, “As many as ye shall find, bid to the marriage.” He wants us there with him in his eternal home. He does not want us to be left out, so he sends his word and Spirit that we may know we are invited. His word is spiritual food for our soul that far outweighs the costliest treasures of this world.
The invitation is for us all. Scripture says, “He died for all.” Every sinner is invited because God is “not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.” Jesus Christ, “is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world.” No matter how great our sins may be, Jesus paid the penalty for us so that we would be forgiven. “God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto Himself.” Christ rose from the grave, which shows God the Father accepted his suffering and death for the sins of the whole world. Christ made peace between God and man. Whoever believes in him is covered with the robe of his perfect righteousness and will be saved. Through faith in Jesus, God does not count our sins against us because Jesus already paid for them on the cross.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Rooted in the past and growing into the future, the church must always be reformed in order to live out the love of Christ in an ever-changing world. We celebrate the good news of God’s grace that Jesus Christ sets us free every day to do this life-transforming work. Trusting in the freedom given to us in baptism, we pray for the church, that Christians will unite more fully in worship and mission.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
It’s the law
Let’s imagine that we are driving a car and that as we are merrily driving along, we don’t watch our speed and end up going over the speed limit. Then we see the bright red lights flashing behind us and we realize that we have been speeding. Uh oh. What happens next?
We know that the police officer has every right to give us a speeding ticket. It’s the law, after all. But what if there were “complicating factors”? Maybe we were only going 1 MPH over the limit. Maybe the speed limit on that road had been changed recently. Or perhaps we are taking a sick passenger to the hospital. The officer may be willing to “give a pass” because of the circumstances. Or, the officer may remain unmoved and issue the ticket anyway.
In this week’s passage, Jesus is again confronted by one of his opponents. This issue this time is the Old Testament Law. In one of the most important doctrines of the New Testament, Jesus points out that his opponents the Pharisees have been interpreting the Law too harshly, and Jesus has a better way.
We will again worship live in the church building this Sunday, with safety measures (including masks). The recorded version of this sermon will be on our Facebook page (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE), with the worship bulletin and anthems on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). Come worship with us on Reformation Sunday.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson