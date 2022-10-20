Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
God’s Forgiveness is real through Christ
Most importantly, the Bible is about forgiveness. Many overlook this fact because they do not consider it to be very important. They don’t think they need it, or they think God would never punish sin. Yet, when Jesus went to the cross for us all, “He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon Him; and with His stripes we are healed.”
Jesus brought forgiveness straight from God’s heart to ours. Here on earth, he made it known through his word and sacraments. How can he do this? He says, “The Son of Man hath power on earth to forgive sins.” He spoke words of forgiveness to the paralyzed man, “Son, be of good cheer; thy sins be forgiven thee.” Jesus was able to forgive sins because he removed from us the true punishment for sin. He suffered and died to make peace between God and man. Now, “Being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” Christ’s resurrection shows that God the Father accepted his sacrifice for our sin.
We cannot see our sins being forgiven, observe it, measure it, or use science to prove it is real. Yet, without any physical evidence, we can know it is real because Jesus is risen from the grave. God’s promise is all that we need. “Faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” With the knowledge of God’s forgiveness, we can face any adversity. “If God be for us, who can be against us?” Paul says nothing, “shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The Gospel for this week is a stark reminder of God’s call to be humble in heart.
“Jesus also told this parable to some who trusted in themselves that they were righteous and regarded others with contempt. Two men went up to the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. The Pharisee, standing by himself, was praying thus, ‘God, I thank you that I am not like other people: thieves, rogues, adulterers, or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week; I give a tenth of all my income.’ But the tax collector, standing far off, would not even look up to heaven, but was beating his breast and saying, ‘God, be merciful to me, a sinner!’ I tell you, this man went down to his home justified rather than the other; for all who exalt themselves will be humbled, but all who humble themselves will be exalted.” Luke 18:9-14
We live in a world that celebrates those that beat their chest and tell how great they are. Being a self-made person is a point of pride. Jesus calls us to own our brokenness. To rejoice in knowing that we are not worthy of God’s love, but he loves us anyway! He sees us as perfect and beloved! In response, we are called to open our eyes to see everyone around us in the same way.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Holier than thou?
One of the big issues that always comes up in discussions about religion is morality. If we take our faith seriously, we are concerned with “doing the right thing” to maintain our relationship with God and to keep us in community with each other. The problem here is that different groups have different ideas about what is “the right thing”. For us as Christians, the question becomes: “How do we hear what Jesus says and put it into action?”
But then there is another complication. Some people become very zealous about particular religious doctrines and these “holy types” begin to criticize those folks who are not following the doctrines as well as the “holy ones” think they “should” be. These “holy ones” then begin to think that they are superior to everyone else.
Our scripture this Sunday involves Jesus’ telling a parable about two men who are praying at the temple. One brags about his religious practices and accomplishments and feels blessed that God made him better than other men. But the other man, a lowly tax collector, recognizes his sinfulness before and begs for mercy. Which one merits Jesus’ approval? As we know, with Jesus it is always a surprise.
We would love to have join us in worship this Sunday.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson