“God’s Forgiveness is real through Christ”
Most importantly, the Bible is about forgiveness. Many overlook this fact because they do not consider it to be very important. They don’t think they need it, or they think God would never punish sin. Yet, when Jesus went to the cross for us all, “He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon Him; and with His stripes we are healed.”
Jesus brought forgiveness straight from God’s heart to ours. Here on earth he made it known through his word and sacraments. How can he do this? He says, “The Son of Man hath power on earth to forgive sins.” He spoke words of forgiveness to the paralyzed man, “Son, be of good cheer; thy sins be forgiven thee.” Jesus was able to forgive sins because he removed from us the true punishment for sin. His suffered and died to make peace between God and man. Now, “Being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” Christ’s resurrection shows that God the Father accepted his sacrifice for our sin.
We cannot see our sins being forgiven, observe it, measure it, or use science to prove it is real. Yet, without any physical evidence, we can know it is real because Jesus is risen from the grave. God’s promise is all that we need. And with the knowledge of God’s forgiveness, we can face any adversity. “If God be for us, who can be against us?”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
In today’s first reading God uses the Gentile ruler Cyrus to accomplish divine purposes. When the Pharisees try to trap Jesus, he tells them to give the emperor what belongs to him and to God what belongs to God. To gather for worship reminds us that our ultimate allegiance is to God rather than to any earthly authority. Created in the image of God, we offer our entire selves in the service of God and for the sake of the world.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Are you ignoring something
I love the advertisement for Snickers candy bars showing someone being irritable, not acting like themselves; they are hangry. Their friends give them a candy bar to eat and they revert back to themselves. We know we are flesh and blood. If we miss meal after meal, we become weak, sick, and eventually die. The Bible reveals we are more than flesh and bone, Genesis 1:27 tells us we are created in the image of God. God is spirit, therefore so are we. We have a spirit component to our being. As a matter of fact, 1 Thessalonians 5:23 reveals the totality of our being: “Now may the God of peace Himself sanctify you entirely; and may your spirit and soul and body be preserved complete, without blame at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.” We understand the effects of not eating food for our body. Since we are spirit and soul, what happens if you don’t feed them? Sunday we will worship the Lord and look into a healthy menu for our spirit, soul, and body.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Our modern world is one of choices. We tend to think that this is a good thing, and it often is. When we are confronted with the choices available to us at the supermarket, for example, we see a variety of wonderful things to eat. But then there are the downsides. For instance, how do I make a choice among all these alternatives? Which palatable selection is best for my pocketbook and my waistline?
But there is another situation that makes choice even more difficult. What if we are presented with 2 selections that seem to be our only alternatives, and both choices will have negative consequences? Such a situation is called a dilemma.
In this week’s passage, Jesus is faced with such a proposition. Some folks who oppose him have dreamed up a question that will trap him, they think. No matter what he says, they can make him look bad. Damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t.
But these people don’t know who they are dealing with. Jesus exposes their treachery and the false dilemma they have cooked up. He answers their question in a third way; a way that points out how they have been pursuing the wrong things.
We will again worship live in the church building this Sunday, with safety measures (including masks). The recorded version of this sermon will be on our Facebook page (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE), with the worship bulletin and anthems on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). Come worship with us.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson